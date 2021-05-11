Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Abdul Rahman bin Muhammad Al Owais, Minister of Health and Community Protection, said: The International Day of Nursing is an occasion to highlight the strategic importance of the nursing profession in health care systems and its vital position in supporting universal health coverage, especially in light of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, which highlighted the role Al-Kabeer for nursing cadres in the first line of defense to protect the health of the community. His Excellency pointed out that the wise leadership, through its stances and directives, embodied appreciation and gratitude to the medical cadres, who answered the call of duty and the homeland with all dedication and sincerity, stressing the union of the people of the United Arab Emirates in the face of challenges.

His Excellency expressed the Ministry’s pride and pride in the medical and nursing staff in the country, in appreciation of their great efforts and perseverance for the sake of the health and safety of patients and immunization of society, presenting an inspiring humanitarian model and fulfilling the call of duty at all times, as a source of reassurance and confidence. Where our nursing cadres have proven their efficiency and ability in the field with a high degree of professionalism and humanity, and to provide the best health care. In light of this basic role played by health workers, the Ministry placed their health and safety at the top of its priorities, through rehabilitation, continuous training and providing them with all the requirements of professional protection in accordance with best international practices.

He emphasized that the participation of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in the International Day of Nursing and the launch of the National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy, which was the fruit of constructive and fruitful cooperation between ministries and governmental and private bodies in the country, highlights the important position the nursing staff has attained at the level of national health policies.

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the largest health care network in the UAE, attaches great importance to the nursing sector, especially Emirati workers in this sector who are keen to attract them to work in its facilities and provides them with means of training, learning and advancement in their field of work. .

Aisha Al Mehri

Aisha Al-Mahri, Director of the Nursing Department at the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), said in a statement on the occasion of the International Day of Nursing, which is celebrated on May 12 of each year: The workers in the profession of nursing have a vital role in the health sector, through continuous and direct contact of nurses with Patients, and visitors to medical facilities, the successful and clinically experienced nursing team effectively contributes to the success of the health facility.

She added that the “SEHA” company has a distinguished nursing cadre of 6,963 male and female nurses, including 163 Emirati female nurses, as the “SEHA” company opens the doors of its facilities to all young citizens of both sexes to join the nursing staff in the “SEHA”, and allocates resources and training possibilities for children. Emirates to perform their work according to the highest international standards, and to be constantly up-to-date on the latest practices in the medical and nursing sector.

She indicated that during the period of the Corona pandemic, and as part of the efforts made to confront the virus, the “SEHA” company recruited and qualified about 1082 nursing cadres in various specialties, and through the efforts of the Education, Development and Scientific Research Department in the Nursing Department in the “SEHA”, more than Over 21,600 training and rehabilitation courses for nursing and health cadres, including training programs to raise the efficiency of about 2,477 nurses to deal with urgent cases of intensive care units and their affiliated units, and courses for emergency nurses, kidney care and wards.

Aisha Al-Mahri explained that Emirati nurses work in various nursing departments and specialties and have proven their competence in the workplace, and have gained the confidence of those dealing with health facilities, especially Emirati citizens who prefer dealing with national nurses more, because they provide them with care and good treatment and they are the closest to them to understand their needs. This was evident during the Covid-19 pandemic, as nurses were at the first line of defense to confront the pandemic and worked with dedication and sincerity to limit the spread of the virus.

She said: The nursing staff played an important role during the Corona pandemic within the first line of defense, and worked diligently and devotedly in various locations, whether in hospitals and health centers, or in the national survey centers set up by the “SEHA” company in the various emirates of the country, as well as in Mohammed hospitals. Bin Zayed field, which specializes in providing treatment for people with Covid-19, which was also established by SEHA in the Emirates of the country.

Nina Aoun

Honorable models

The establishments of the “SEHA” company are rich with honorable examples of Emirati girls who have chosen this specialization and excelled in it, and they have and are still providing their creativity in their field of work to serve the Emirati children and residents on its land, including: Sakina Muhammad Ali Al Hashemi, a nurse in charge of medical services in Sheikh Khalifa Medical City One of the establishments of the “SEHA” company, which is studying for a doctorate in internal nursing and surgery at George Washington University, USA, and holds a master’s degree in public health nursing from the United Arab Emirates University, and another master’s in leadership and institutional development from Abu Dhabi College.

Sakina Al-Hashemi

Sakina Al-Hashemi played a prominent role during the Corona pandemic, as the head of the department responsible for caring for Covid-19 patients worked, at the beginning of the pandemic, in Shakhbout Medical City, one of the establishments of the “Sehha” company. She also participated in the preparations for the field hospital in Mohammed bin Zayed City. It suffices to perform its national duty and serve the UAE, but extended its efforts to volunteer with the Emirates Red Crescent in its campaign “Labeh Ya Watan”, which aims to educate members of society about the need to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures to confront the pandemic, and urges members of society to wear masks and adhere to physical distancing.

Sakina Al-Hashemi has been working within the nursing staff of a health company for 12 years, and she expressed her love for her work that enables her to help her countrymen and residents of her land, expressing her great pride in being a nurse participating in the renaissance of the Emirates, and said: “This in itself is my pride as a citizen on this good land. Since I was young, I aspired to work in this noble humanitarian field. ”

Abeer Al Balushi

Abeer Al Balushi .. The first Emirati nurse with a doctorate degree

Dr. Abeer Al Balushi, Acting Executive Director of the Institute of Nursing, Surgery and Organ Transplantation – Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of Mubadala Healthcare, exemplifies the challenge and success of the Emirati woman in the field of nursing. Nursing, and began her career at Zayed Military Hospital for two years, before moving to the intensive care unit at Sheikh Khalifa Medical Center to work as a nurse for a period of 6 years. Al Balushi was chosen as the Assistant Director of Nursing in these clinics. Her responsibilities included improving the skills of outpatient nurses and developing specialized outpatient clinics. After 5 years, she moved to the dialysis unit at “Seha”. She worked there for three years, as it was a challenging experience during which she realized the urgent need for organ transplants in the UAE. Al Balushi began her journey with Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi in 2017, where she is now the Acting Executive Director of the Hospital’s Institute of Nursing, and plays an important and key role in developing acute care programs, outpatient operations and royal wards, as well as multi-organ transplant services programs. Al Balushi completed her PhD program at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. She is the first Emirati nurse to graduate with a PhD in nursing practice from the United States, and she is currently enrolled in the Postdoctoral Nursing Leadership Fellowship Program, which is a scholarship from the Samuel H and Maria Miller Foundation in the United States, and the program includes, along with Al Balushi, 11 executives. One of the leaders of the nursing cadres from the UAE and other countries. Al Balushi was very excited to join the only center for organ transplantation in the UAE – Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Al Balushi’s primary role in the organ transplant program at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is to ensure that both donors and recipients receive the best care and treatment. In addition to her regular administrative responsibility, Al Balushi is keen to deal with patients directly, and allocates hours of her work per week to ensure maximum communication with patients in order to reassure them, and answer questions and inquiries from their family members. In her role as Executive Director, Al Balushi works closely with senior nursing staff at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi with the aim of uniting efforts and exchanging views to ensure patient safety and satisfaction, and most importantly, to ensure the achievement of targeted clinical outcomes and ensure patient health.