The star of the movie, who stole the spotlight from the rest of her colleagues, the heroes of the work produced by “Netflix”, was keen to publish positive opinions about her role, through her official account on the “Instagram” application.

Mona Zaki gave a set of advice: “that mentally strong people should do, the most important of which is to skip things, and not waste time feeling sorry for the situation.”

She called for “accepting change, welcoming challenges, and maintaining happiness, while not wasting energy on things that cannot be controlled. Being kind, impartial, not afraid of expressing opinion, and taking calculated risks.”

She also called for “celebrating the success of others, and not feeling angry about that success.”

Since the film was shown on the Netflix platform on January 20, it has been subjected to severe criticism, as it raised the issue of homosexuality and included words that many considered pornographic.

Many believe that the film promotes homosexuality and deviates from the values ​​of Arab societies, until the demands of critics reached to ban it and file lawsuits against it.

And the movie “Friends and Dearest”, starring Mona Zaki, Iyad Nassar, Adel Karam, Nadine Labaki, Diamond Abboud and George Khabbaz, and directed by Wissam Samira.

Its events revolve around a group of 7 friends who meet for dinner and decide to play an entertaining game, where everyone places their mobile phones on the dinner table, provided that all new messages or calls that come to these phones are in full view of all those present at the dinner table.

The initially fun and interesting game soon turns into a barrage of scandals and secrets that came to unlocked phones, which no one, including the best friends, knew about.