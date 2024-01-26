International Holocaust Remembrance Day is celebrated annually on January 27, the day on which the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz was liberated in 1945. The FSB published archival materials on the department’s website dedicated to the Nazi atrocities against the Jewish population during the Great Patriotic War.

From the first days of the war, the USSR state security agencies collected documentary evidence of the Nazis' crimes against civilians and Soviet prisoners of war. Now on the FSB website you can see, among other things, a digital copy of a certificate dated December 1942 from the head of the 4th Directorate of the NKVD of the USSR P.A. Sudoplatov “On the facts of German atrocities against the Jewish population on the territory of the USSR temporarily occupied by the enemy.”

“…The execution of Jews in Feodosia was accompanied by unprecedented bullying and torture. In the field where the Jews were taken to be shot, they were all undressed, including infants, and so naked they waited in the cold, during a snowstorm, for their turn to be killed. The Jews were forced to lie down at the bottom of the ditch, then they were shot at with machine guns, covered with a layer of earth, on which a new row of living, naked people, mad with horror, was laid, and they were shot at again. All the children, in the field, in front of their parents, were poisoned,” the certificate says.

It is noted that the occupiers created “auxiliary police” from local nationalists. They became the direct perpetrators of bloody crimes. Thus, according to the NKVD, on August 26-27, 1942, in many settlements of Western Ukraine, the Gestapo, “with the active participation of Ukrainian nationalists, organized mass terror.” As a result, almost the entire Jewish population was destroyed.

In addition, the German administration sought to arouse hatred of Jews among the local population. For example, after the explosion of the German commandant’s office in Kyiv in 1941, when fires started, the occupiers blamed them for what happened.

“After the fire, the Germans began to spread rumors and officially announced in the newspaper that the culprits of the explosions and fires were Jews. On September 28, 1941, notices were posted around the city about the appearance of the entire Jewish population at the Lukyanovskoe cemetery on September 29, at 8 a.m. <…> The entire Jewish population, the overwhelming majority of old people, women and children, came to the indicated gathering place, where everyone was shot. <…> In this way, up to 30 thousand Jews were shot in Kyiv,” says the archival records.

The data received from the groups of the 4th Directorate of the NKVD – NKGB of the USSR about the atrocities of the Nazis served as the basis for the further search for war criminals and their accomplices. It lasted not only during the Great Patriotic War, but also in the post-war period.

In 2005, the UN General Assembly signed a resolution establishing International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The date of the celebration was January 27. On this day in 1945, Soviet troops liberated the Auschwitz concentration camp (German name – Auschwitz), located on Polish territory. During his work, more than 1.1 million people were killed here, including about 1 million Jews.

Museums around the world are preparing exhibitions dedicated to the life of people in concentration camps for this date. The media publish articles, videos and other materials about the Holocaust and its consequences, and educational institutions offer thematic lessons.