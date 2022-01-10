The holidays bring back memories and feel the shortcomings: the moving memory of Nuvola, the dog of food blogger Benedetta Rossi

The moving memory of Cloud, the dog of Benedetta Rossi. The Christmas season brings joy to families, who come together to eat and exchange gifts. At the same time, however, it brings back the sad memories of people who are no longer there.

A few days ago, the famous food blogger published a moving post with the photos of Nuvola. Those who follow it know the history of the big dog and the pain of Benedetta and her husband after the loss.

For 17 years, the elderly four-legged friend has brought love and joy into their lives. And they supported him and accompanied him until his last breath. Everyone remembers the sweet images of Marco picking him up when he got to the point of don’t walk anymore. Here is the moving post:

In these vacation days we stopped and had more time to think. A bit of nostalgia also came when we remembered our Nuvola who kept us company for 17 wonderful years. … Have you ever noticed that the moments of normal everyday life, reviewed after some time, are extremely exciting and seem extraordinary?

In the last months of his life, Nuvola became ill and after the visit to the vet, Benedetta Rossi and Marco Gentili discovered that he had a very bad deforming arthrosis with calcifications that compressed the nerves of the hind legs.

Just like a child, the two looked after him day and night. They picked him up, carried him to bed and out for his needs. They bought him a wheelchair and spent it sleepless nights to console him as he wept in pain.

Eventually, Nuvola decided to stop suffering and closed her eyes in the arms of her human parents on August 10, 2020.