Ruined holidays for a girl who accused her boyfriend of being too stingy. In a post on Mumsnet, the young woman, now disconsolate, shared her outburst about her partner who was obsessed with money and saving, to the point of dividing every expense penny by penny. Both have more or less the same income, but the planning of the trip was criticized at every stage by her partner who, according to her, wanted a “luxury trip” even though he had no intention of spending: “It was really hard, he was only thinking about this,” the girl admitted.

An obsession reached its extremes. “He is so obsessed that if we buy bottles of water in the shop we have to buy them separately so that we don’t have to do the calculations again – and we’re talking about spending less than a euro. When we’re out to eat, he checks the prices and calculates them before we even order to see what the total cost would be. We went out for dinner, he ordered two starters while I ordered a main course and in the end he took my rice because he was too cheap to order his and spend more money.”

The girl, no longer tolerating this behavior, said she even looked for a plane to go home, but had to stay two days longer because the flights were sold out. Many users intervened and encouraged the girl to end the relationship once she returned from the trip.