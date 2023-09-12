The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, arrived in Beijing this Tuesday to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the final leg of a tour that began last week, state media reported.

The official Chinese network CGTN broadcast images of Maduro and his wife arriving at a train station in Beijing, where they were greeted by children carrying flowers.

During the trip to Beijing on a high-speed train, Maduro broadcast a message on Venezuelan television in which he praised the solid bilateral relationship between both countries.

“We are leaving on a train heading to the Chinese capital, to Beijing, to meet the future, to meet with our brother President Xi Jinping, to reach great agreements that further elevate a historical relationship refounded by our commander Hugo Chávez,” Maduro stated in his program.

“We have been sacrificing sleep, resisting fatigue, but (we) are motivated by the great joy that working for the people of Venezuela gives us,” he added. “Here (in China) it is seven in the morning on September 12, 12 hours (different), we have been sacrificing sleep, resisting fatigue, but motivated by the great joy that working for the people of Venezuela gives us,” He said at the beginning of his message.

Nicolás Maduro in China. Photo: EFE/Miraflores Press



Maduro, who arrived in Shenzhen on Friday and must stay until Thursday on his first state visit to the Asian giant since 2018, He recorded the message on the sacred mountain of Tai Shan, a famous tourist destination in China to which he says he is a regular visitor.

The 60-year-old leader seeks to secure Venezuela’s membership in BRICS, a rising bloc of nations, which has just held its summit in India. Beijing is Venezuela’s biggest creditor and has close ties to the diplomatically isolated and inflation-ravaged socialist nation.

Maduro last visited Beijing in 2018 – his tenth trip to China – where he praised Xi’s vision of a “common destiny for humanity.” Xi, for his part, visited Venezuela in 2014.

China lent about $50 billion to Venezuela, a member of OPEC, in the 2010s. Venezuela paid the debt with shipments of oil, of which it has some of the largest reserves in the world. In 2018, Venezuela owed $20 billion to Beijing.

AFP

