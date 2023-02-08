On his second trip abroad since the start of the war in Ukraine (triggered by the Russian invasion in February last year), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on a visit to the United Kingdom, reiterated his request to the West to send combat aircraft for the Kiev armed forces.

In London, Zelensky met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles III. Later on Wednesday (8), he would meet in Paris with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In a speech to the British Parliament, Zelensky showed a pilot’s helmet with the message: “We have freedom, give us wings to protect it”.

Zelensky also charged for ammunition and long-range missiles. “Without this, there will be stagnation [na contraofensiva]which would not bring anything good”, he argued.

The Ukrainian president and Sunak were also at a base in southwest England, where Ukrainian troops are being trained to operate Challenger 2 tanks that the UK will send to Kiev.

There, at a press conference, the British prime minister stated that “nothing is out of the question”, when commenting on the possibility of sending fighter jets to the eastern European country. “We must arm Ukraine in the short term, but we must strengthen Ukraine in the long term,” Sunak said. He promised training of Ukrainian pilots in advanced fighter jets from NATO, the Western military alliance.

This Thursday (9), on another stopover on his trip to western Europe, Zelensky is due to meet with leaders of the European Union, who are holding a summit in Brussels.

The Ukrainian president’s first trip abroad since the war began was in December, when he visited his American counterpart, Joe Biden, in Washington and spoke to the US Congress.