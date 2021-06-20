Hana Al Hammadi (Abu Dhabi)

The father is a two-letter word (the first and second) in the alphabet, as if the Arabic language wanted to tell us that the father is the beginning and the cornerstone of life is the pillar of life, and the wall of protection. Everyone realizes that the father is the first shepherd of the institution of life, and he is the construction worker if we want a wall to protect us, and the firefighter if we are caught on fire from everywhere we call for help, and the gardener who tends the flowers of life in its bud, and he is the soldier who assigned himself to protect, guard and watch over the comfort of his children and their safety.

On the International Father’s Day, which is celebrated on June 21 of each year, it is an important occasion to celebrate the giving of the father, in honor of his role in the lives of children.

All the success she achieved in her life was thanks to the support of her father, who despite his death, the engineer, Wafaa Al Hammadi, is still going from success to success. In 2004, she won the competition for the design of the logo for the identity and residence cards with the unified number, and the Ministry of the Interior honored her at the time for this distinction and success, and she received the membership of the Royal Society of Surveyors «RICS» in 2008.

And she says about that: “When I talk about my father, I am talking about the most beautiful blessing that I left, I did not and will not give it its due thanks, no matter what I gave and whatever I wrote, my father Ali bin Yusuf Al Hammadi, may God have mercy on him, a torch that lit the path of my success and was the real secret behind every achievement I achieved. In my life, he supported me from the beginning and was confident of my success and valued all my ambitions. He also understood my efforts and fatigue. His love, encouragement and looks of pride that I saw in his eyes led me to many accomplishments. I was the Emirati and Arab engineer who obtained membership in the Royal Society of Surveyors in the United Kingdom, He was with me supporting me in my Masters studies in Smart and Sustainable Buildings in the UK.

Sheikha Al Mazrouei

safe hug

As for Sheikha Al-Mazrouei, a doctoral student in liver transplantation using microbeads and stem cells at King’s College London, she also does not forget the merits of her father, “Saif Al-Mazrouei”, and says about him: “My father was not just a father who provided for our needs, my brothers and I, and our care, but he was a friend, advisor and helper. And the corrector for our simple mistakes, as he sacrificed his time in exchange for seeing the fruit of his labor grow in front of him with pride. Our achievements are enough to make him forget the years of fatigue and effort he made, and our success with my brothers is a success for me and my mother, who did not skimp on her time and effort to support us all.” She explains: “The presence of the father in the children’s lives is very important, because the children need encouragement and stimulation permanently, and in the absence of the father or even his preoccupation, the path is lost from under the children’s feet. Conscious follow-up to the children throughout the year is the key to their superiority.”

Wafaa Al Hammadi with her father Ali bin Yousef Al Hammadi (photos from the source)

support and sacrifice

The disease that Muhammad al-Aidarous suffers from is a rare skin disease that causes the skin to dry out even after he underwent many surgeries, explaining that the secret of his success despite this suffering, lies in “the support of the family, especially his father, Abd al-Rahman al-Aidarous, as he is the engine of his success. The details of life will be as powerful.”

He says: “Out of gratitude and appreciation to my father, whatever I say, the word of thanks is few for my father, as his efforts are great since the first day, despite the doctors’ belief that I will only live for minutes or short hours, but he was sure that everything that happens in the world stems from There is wisdom in him, and that the believer is all good.. I was born with a rare disease, and when I was in the prime of life, my body could not bear to walk short distances, but my father was keen daily to take me for walks together with the whole family, and after that I was able to walk longer distances.” .

There is a rest of the story, which Muhammad Al-Aidarous mentions: My father instilled in us self-confidence, humility and love of goodness for others, and he always encouraged us to participate in various volunteer work and invest time in the best way, and he followed up our educational attainment so that we could acquire science and knowledge and employ it in the service of the country.. 1999 When we were on a medical trip in the United States and I was 7 years old, my father told the doctor in charge of my dream of getting a PhD in the future, when Baylor College of Medicine honored me with an honorary doctorate and it was one of the most unforgettable moments.”

Muhammad Al-Aidarous with his father and brothers

He added: “My father’s role did not stop at me. Excellence was the title of my sisters and brother, Hamad Al-Aidarous, a graduate with distinction with honors from Khalifa University and achieved many achievements and awards while working in an energy company, while my sister, Maitha Al-Aidarous, a graduate of Zayed University with distinction with honors, As for Noura, she is currently studying at the primary level, and has won many school competitions.