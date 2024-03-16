A young man, Vladimir Shishkin, who celebrated his 18th birthday on that day, took part in the Russian presidential elections on Saturday, March 16.

“As for me, this (participation in elections. – Ed.)” is the most important thing to do, because this, firstly, is the choice you make, this is participation in the political life of the country. <…> Everyone should come and vote, since everyone should come and make their choice,” he shared with Izvestia.

His father Eduard Shishkin said that his son turned 18 that day, and the family decided to go vote on his birthday. According to the young man himself, receiving the right to vote is a gift for him, the man added.

Also on March 16, Praskovya Krupskaya, a resident of the Kemerovo region, who celebrates her 101st birthday this year, voted in the Russian presidential election. According to her, it is impossible to remain aloof from this process, since every vote is a contribution to the future fate of the state.

On this day, Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Nikolai Bulaev reported that the overall voter turnout in the Russian presidential elections, including remote electronic voting (DEV), as of 16:00 Moscow time was 50.36%.

The main all-Russian voting in the presidential elections of the Russian Federation takes place over three days – from March 15 to 17. Four candidates are taking part in the elections: Deputy Chairman of the State Duma, candidate from the New People party Vladislav Davankov, State Duma deputy and leader of the LDPR Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kharitonov and the current head of state, self-nominated Vladimir Putin.