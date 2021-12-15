The outcry came after a publishing house announced the “revision and revision” of the works of the Egyptian writer who won the Nobel Prize in Literature. This led to a state of controversy.

The wave of anger began with the announcement by “Diwan Publishing House” that it had succeeded in obtaining the rights to publish the works of the late writer for 15 years, and that it intended to “revive Naguib Mahfouz’s legacy, and present his revised and revised works with the latest paper, digital and audio publishing techniques.”

An announcement that intellectuals considered a desire by the publishing house to interfere with the work of “Adeeb Nobel”, who has long been subjected to censorship interventions, the most famous of which was the prevention of publishing his famous novel “The Children of Our Neighborhood”, which was first published in Beirut in 1962, and was banned in Egypt until it came to light. year 2006.

A large number of intellectuals expressed their fear of the publishing house’s intentions towards Mahfouz’s work. The novelist Samir Al-Manzalawi, in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, referred to a similar previous situation, when one of the well-known publishing houses that owned the rights to publish Mahfouz’s novels published the novel “The Absurdity of Destinies” with a new title, “Amazes of Destinies”.

And the Egyptian novelist continued: “When a controversy arose about this unacceptable behavior, which amounts to burglary and counterfeiting… the publishing house commented with an excuse worse than guilt, and said that it was a simplified edition for children, and then changed the title to suit those to whom the edition was directed.“.

Al-Manzlawy pointed out that the works of the English writer William Shakespeare are “numbered in lines for fear of distortion or deletion,” and he continued: “Naguib Mahfouz is an Egyptian case, which must be preserved with everything in it, and criticism and review remains a solution to that problem, but switching and tampering is not permissible.”“.

“Text as a Living Being”

For his part, the poet and critic Shaaban Youssef refused to interfere in the writings of the late world writer, and to amend, delete and abbreviate, saying: “An exceptional novelist and writer like Mahfouz knew what to write, and the fictional or fictional text resembles a living organism, so any extirpation of a paragraph, chapter, or even a sentence, It’s like removing a living organ from a human being“.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, he stressed that “any deletion or modification will profoundly affect the meaning that Mahfouz wanted to send to the reader, and therefore this will negatively affect the aesthetics that he transmits in his narrative texts in general.”

Youssef added: “The process of revision and modification has occurred a lot in the history of literary texts, for example, when the novel (That Smell) was published by Sanallah Ibrahim, it was attacked by conservative writers, and the part that was objected to was deleted, and then it was published in full in the early eighties, as well as the novel (The Man). who lost his shadow), as 250 pages were deleted when they were published in the 1960s, and then the deleted pages returned again in the 1990s..

Modification Terms

In that corner, Professor of Literary Criticism, Amani Fouad, confirmed that “serious publishing houses usually interfere with the writer – and in his life – in many techniques with regard to the cover, language control, some language formulations, and adjusting the rhythm of some excesses in ideas that may shock The so-called constants of society.

And she added, during her talk to “Sky News Arabia”, that the modifications in the novels “are an entry point for restricting creativity in various types, but they are deliberations that usually occur between the writer in his life and the publishing house.”.

The professor of literary criticism pointed out that “the Colombian novelist Marquez, previously stated that the house in which he published the novel (One Hundred Years of Solitude) suggested deleting more than 100 pages from the original draft, and agreed to the proposal, and this novel remained one of the most beautiful and important novels.”.

As for the interference of publishing houses in some of the creations of an author who left our world, “this is not acceptable,” according to Fouad.

And she said, “The intervention is only in that case, it is limited to controlling some grammatical and spelling errors in previous editions of the text, and to produce the work in a more sober image and publication quality.”.

And she continued: “The amendments that are made in these criteria that were mentioned are not objectionable, without prejudice to the content, not by deleting or changing anything, and also under the supervision of the Ministry of Culture as announced by the Minister, especially if this new output and linguistic control of the works of the most important Arab narrative writers and author Nobel Naguib Mahfouz.

In the context of the wave of rejection, the director of Rawafed Publishing House, Islam Abdel Moati, said that “the prevailing custom in the cultural community is the publishing house’s non-interference in the works of a writer who has passed away in any way.”.

He continued to “Sky News Arabia”: “As for the status of Mahfouz’s work, everyone knows that there have been interferences that have taken place in his works during the past years… and what was announced by (Diwan) Publishing House is that it will form a committee to review the works linguistically, and this is acceptable and there is no dispute. on him“.

“Diwan” attached

From the other point of view, Diwan Publishing House commented on the state of controversy that arose about its intention to make amendments to a number of Mahfouz’s works, as the executive director of the house, Amal Mahmoud, stated that the goal is to “recover the original texts that made mistakes, and were issued in different editions.” Over the past years“.

She added to “Sky News Arabia”, “The house is interested in issuing its new editions free of any deletion or change that occurred in previous editions.”

She also confirmed that the house “will do everything necessary to review all the editions issued for the works of the Egyptian writer, and match them under the supervision of a committee of critics and specialists, so as to reach the most accurate and complete picture that matches what the international writer wrote.”.

And she continued: “As all specialists and those interested in the works of the world’s writer know, his works were issued in multiple editions in different times, including what was issued in the complete works volumes, including what was issued in separate books or in episodes in Egyptian newspapers, and it is known that there are differences between editions. resulted from the deletion of considerations that existed at the time and are no longer so.”.

Mahmoud indicated that the publishing house is “currently working on forming a committee of senior critics, researchers and specialists in Mahfouz’s literature, to supervise the work of reviewing and matching the various editions that were issued and to reach the most accurate copy of what Mahfouz wrote by hand.”.

She stressed that this committee will have “full authority to approve the final content, conformity and auditing”, noting that this process is scheduled to begin next week.

And she added, “The committee has been finally decided upon, and approvals have been obtained from all members, and the committee will have the power to determine its method of work and the time needed to complete it.”.

Mahfouz is one of the most famous writers in modern Egyptian history. He was born on December 11, 1911, and is the first Arab writer to win a Nobel Prize in literature, and most of his works revolve around the Egyptian street in that period. Among the most famous works of the late: The Trilogy, Sons of Our Neighborhood, The Struggle of Taiba, Al-Madaq Alley, and Karnak.

The Egyptian writer died on August 29, 2006, at the age of 95.