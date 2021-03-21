In times of confusion like the ones we are experiencing, we must not lose focus on what is really important. Fortunately, to improve the situation of the town, what we were all waiting for arrived. I am not referring to the famous vaccines with which concentrated media bother so much, but to something much more transcendent: a minister of justice as God intended. Great news.

The new minister appeared before the media expressing himself forcefully: “My name is Soria, James Soria (Actually the guy is called Martín but we are going to tell him James so that he has more punch).

Although the minister does not have any parchment or legal or academic or anything, he has that which transforms him into a different player. A different one. It was what was needed.

The new designation completes a luxury combo. Minister Soria, a person of whom everyone speaks wonders, is the son of the former head of Duhalde’s intelligence services. His brother is an official of the intelligence services, his deputy minister (Juan Martín Mena) was deputy head of the intelligence services, and he himself works in coordination with Congressman Tailhade (a former official of Cristina’s intelligence services) and Senator Parrilli (former head of the intelligence services, also Cristina’s). All good guys. It is enough to see their faces to realize it.

The mission entrusted to this titan of crime (we are talking about fighting him, obviously) is to save her Majesty Cristina and end those judges and those journalists of the lawfare. They are sure to make it. So much intelligence together cannot fail.

By the way, every time Minister Soria talks about lawfare pronounce “loufer”. Caramba. Someone you trust should explain that do not say “loufer” otherwise “lofer“. If we’re going to play Bruce Willis in Hard to KillLet’s get it right If not, in another month this ends up being Shark, Dolphin and Mojarrita.

I don’t want to get involved in the political strategies of the Bolivarian Christian emancipation, but between the “bad report“, the “loufer”And the appointment of Felipe Solá to the Foreign Ministry, it would be time for Kirchnerism to join a English course.

Of course, in this fight between good guys and bad guys, this page will always be on the side of good guys: “Soria and his friends”(I don’t know why but in English all this is much better understood). With his arms akimbo or crossed over his chest, Soria made himself respected from the outset with a very strong message: “My name is Soria, the Justice is a shit and Cristina is innocent“. Suck it Berni.

This new gesture of the government emanates so much confidence and tranquility that, at this point, it is no longer understood what more investors in the world need to put money once in Argentina. We therefore welcome this new star of the Kirchner family. Good luck champ.

All that said, we shouldn’t overlook other important episodes of the week tied to the above. In order to understand them better, let’s put everything in context. Let’s summarize the story.

We have lived 12 years of an authoritarianism as funny as it was useless that had two fundamental elements: the unforgettable hit “we go for everything” and the tireless ineptitude to manage anything, including choreo. That is why they have the legal quilombo that they have. If they had worked with more professionalism today they would not be juggling justice and much less would they be bothering people as important as James Soria 007 & his boys.

After the great decade, in 2015 we elected a president to steer the country towards a slightly more western format. The guy had two options:

Option 1. Explain the seriousness of the situation and call for a great national agreement that includes everyone to be able to face the great necessary reforms that he had promised.

Option 2. Make the jack and go out to the balcony of the Casa Rosada dancing to the rhythm of Gilda (I do not regret this love, even if it costs my heart, lara, lara, la la la).

The reasons why they chose the Gilda plan are supposed to be explained in the book that the Cat presented last Thursday. Anyone who is patient can go through it to see if it says something about it. And if not, we will have to wait for them to make the film, which will surely be more entertaining.

In any case, it is seen that the Gilda plan was not the most indicated because everything ended up with Cristina again at the Casa Rosada, running the country in a remixed version of “we go for everything.”

Although this new version incorporated the novelty of a manager in charge under the title of “president”, in essence Kirchnerism maintains its two best virtues intact: authoritarianism and ineptitude. From there it follows everything that happens to us, from the attack against the Supreme Court to the lack of vaccines. That is the whole secret. There’s no more.

In this context, on Thursday we experienced a couple of episodes that, although they occurred almost simultaneously, should not confuse us. It is not something that the string of genius that the “president” said on the national network at 9:00 p.m. overshadows the string of genius that the Cat had said at 7:00 p.m.

First, Macri repeated the verse of the change in front of an audience that ended up applauding to the shout of “Yes you can” while outside in the street the song of Gilda sounded. Beautiful the revival.

Then the “president” spoke on the national network to make a very important announcement: we are going to have many vaccinations, but not for now. Then he added that each Argentine knows another who has already been vaccinated. The fact that we possibly all know one and he knows thousands because they are his friends, his officials and his militants, it is a detail that was forgotten to comment.

In reality, compared to the glorious arrival of Soria, this is all bullshit. But one thing is worth remembering anyway.

On December 27, the “president” declared that the Uruguayan government had asked him for help in obtaining vaccines and that he was willing to give a hand. Also to Bolivia. He said verbatim: “I limited myself to them (Uruguay and Bolivia) because they were the two who asked me, but everything we can do to help those in need we will”. The next day, the Uruguayans They answered that nobody asked for anythingThank you very much, don’t mess with it and they were going to figure it out on their own.

Three months later, we do not have vaccines and the Charruas have already received enough doses to apply one to 60% of the population or two to 30%. They vaccinated health personnel, security personnel and those over 80 with the Pfizer. Last Tuesday they received 1,500,000 Sinovac with which they are vaccinating everyone between 50 and 70 years old, on March 29 they begin to vaccinate from 18 to 50 years old, in April the missing vaccines arrive and at the end of May they end the problem. Uruguayans are lucky. If Alberto had helped them they would be as in balls as we.

Idea: we could hire a president from anywhere else, even part time, to take care of vaccinations and other minor matters while Tío Alberto is dedicated to the important things like lawfare, defend Her Majesty Cristina in his criminal cases or help Maduro in his fight against capitalism.

Dear Lacalle Pou: What do you have to do on weekends?