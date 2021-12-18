No faces, no names, and interviews are not allowed. These are the rules that must be accepted before starting the visit to Katiba, the main prison in Gaza. An official from the Ministry of the Interior accompanies the foreign journalist and does not separate at any time. Here is the special module in which those accused of “crimes against internal security” serve a sentence, the euphemism behind which hides the worst possible crime in the Strip: collaborating with Israel. They live in a separate space from the other prisoners and you have to pass three checkpoints to reach them.

There are 34 inmates on death row in Gaza, according to data from the Palestinian Center for Human Rights (PCHR) and the Interior Ministry. Eighteen of those sentenced to death by military justice are accused of collaborating with the enemy and are waiting for their day to arrive in Katiba, the rest are accused of murder or drug trafficking. In the last month alone, Hamas has sentenced ten people to capital punishment, eight of them accused of collaboration with the Jewish state, one for drug trafficking and another for raping a minor. There are 23 new prisoners sentenced to death in 2021, but we must wait for the evolution of resources to know how many of them will end up on death row.

Meanwhile, sentences are not carried out or are delayed because Palestinian law requires the signature of President Mahmoud Abbas. This problem of form, impossible to solve due to the fracture between Gaza and the West Bank and the confrontation between Hamas and Fatah, leaves the final decision in the hands of the Islamists.

Since 2007, the year Gaza came under Hamas control, 136 capital sentences have been issued and 28 executions carried out, all without Abbas’s signature, according to data collected by the Palestinian Center for Human Rights. The last executions were in 2017, but in Gaza there have also been executions outside the regular channels and no one forgets images like those of 2012, when Hamas militiamen dragged the bodies of several Palestinians accused of collaborating with the enemy through the streets. The images went around the world and the Al Aqsa channel, linked to the Islamist group, explained that they were “people who were in jail, had been tried and sentenced to death. Under normal conditions they are not killed like that, but we are at war and Hamas has wanted to send a message to the population.

The visit to the prison begins in the library classroom where common prisoners study and read. In one corner there is a large, colorful Koran that “the prisoners themselves have written by hand.” It is impossible to turn its pages because “only Muslims can touch the Koran, only pure hands,” reports the inseparable Interior official. From the library, the staircase that leads to the collaborators’ module ascends, among whom are the majority of those sentenced to death. They are divided into four different cells, in one of them there are 26 men. They sleep in bunk beds, they have their own kitchen, two televisions and two large freezers where they keep the food that the families bring them.

The silence is sepulchral before the arrival of the journalist and the officials who escort him. Only one of the prisoners is heard reciting the Koran from memory. He is a blind old man. He is lying on the bed, his fingers tracing the beads of a wooden rosary. Two of the youngest make sure that no one lacks coffee and the aroma of cardamom permeates an orderly, clean and quiet room. The light is artificial, through the barred windows just a few threads of the sun that usually reigns in the Strip enter.

Criticism of the sentences



The division between Palestinians is physical and political. Hamas is in command in Gaza, not the Palestinian National Authority (PNA), which is headed by President Mahmoud Abbas and has control of the West Bank. “This duplicity has been transferred to the judicial system and that explains why they continue to sentence prisoners to death in Gaza. Since Abbas came to power in 2005, no one has been executed in the West Bank and in 2019 Palestine ratified the Second Optional Protocol to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the objective of which is the abolition of the death penalty, ”recalls Samir Zaqout , director of the Al Mezan center. This is one of the organizations most critical of the use of capital punishment and after learning of the last seven sentences they issued a statement of conviction since “it has been shown over the years that they are ineffective in preventing serious crimes.”

At the other end of Al Mezan is the Interior Ministry whose spokesman, Iyad Al Bozm, considers that “these punishments are important as a measure of protection for the population.” Half of the building of this ministry, located next to a UN building, was destroyed in a bombing by Israel, the other half is still standing and there are the offices. Al Bozm makes special mention of “internal security” crimes, assures that all defendants are given the same treatment and have equal rights and that capital punishment “is the last resort, it only applies to those who with their information the enemy caused deaths or direct attacks on rocket launchers or warehouses of resistance weapons. The Hamas spokesman denounces that Israel “takes advantage of the economic needs in the Strip to recruit collaborators and does not hesitate to resort to blackmail, but after so many years of experience we have evolved a lot and it is increasingly difficult for them to find informants.”

A few minutes by car from the Ministry of the Interior is the headquarters of the military court, where the highest authority is General Naser Suleiman. “There are few death sentences for collaborators because deep down we all know that they too are victims of the occupation, so each case is closely investigated. The normal thing is that an informant spends between 7 and 15 years in prison, but each case is different and there are some who have been manipulated and have not even realized that they were being used, “says the general.

Hamas says capital punishment “only applies to those who with their information to the enemy caused deaths”



The last death sentence handed down by General Suleiman occurred on December 1 and the convicted man is a 43-year-old police officer from Rafah who raped a minor. Instead of hanging, he will be shot when the time comes.

The collaborators who serve their sentences and are released face “a real hell, my real sentence began the day I left Katiba”, confesses Mahmoud, the fictitious name of a former militiaman of one of the main armed factions of the Strip who was sentenced to ten years for “maintaining contact with the enemy.” The verdict came in 2008 and Mohamed appealed the decision. He obtained a sentence reduction that, added to the good behavior, caused him to be released in Ramadan 2012. Nine years later “my father insults me every time he sees me, I do not have social relations with anyone, I pray in mosques far from my neighborhood so that no one knows me … I go from home to work and from work to home,” he says with his eyes watery and practically whispering. He is married and the father of four children and the whole family suffers the consequences. “We are marked, they look at us with contempt … I would like to get out of here and never return,” he assures during a complicated interview, since in the middle of it his brother forces him to shut up.

THE DATA 28

These are the executions that have taken place since 2007, the year Gaza came under Hamas control. There have, however, been 136 death sentences. The last death sentence handed down by General Suleiman occurred on December 1 and the convicted man is a 43-year-old police officer from Rafah who raped a minor. Instead of hanging, he will be shot when the time comes.

2012

it was the year in which Hamas militiamen dragged the bodies of several Palestinians accused of collaborating with the enemy through the streets. The images went around the world and the Al Aqsa channel, linked to the Islamist group, explained that they were “people who were in jail, had been tried and sentenced to death.

One morning in 2007, Mohamed received a call from Shabak, Israel’s intelligence service, in which they told him that they knew that he was going through a difficult economic time and that they wanted to help him. As a militiaman of an armed faction, he informed his direct boss, who ordered him to continue with contact. The calls went on for a week and the Israelis even sent him 1,000 shekels (285 euros to change) that he collected from the cistern of a service in a mosque. Mohamed insists that he informed his bosses of the situation at all times and denounces that they betrayed him. Since then, he has lived with the stigma of being a collaborator and has no doubts in stating that “the treatment of my jailers was much better than the treatment that society in Gaza now gives me.”

Without forgiveness



At the gates of Katiba there is no great tension. Members of the security team take turns praying when prayer time arrives and the flow of family members is constant. A jail within a Strip enclosed in turn by a new state-of-the-art barrier erected by Israel and completed last week after three and a half years of work.

The wait is uncertain on Gaza’s death row, President Abbas will not sign the sentences, but Hamas has already shown that its pulse is not trembling to order executions. For those accused of collaborating with Israel, the confinement also involves the torture of knowing that their families are doomed forever. There is no forgiveness for them.