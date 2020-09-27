Highlights: Continuation of the help of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who has emerged as the messiah for the migrant laborers

When the paramedical student of Basti asked for his help, the actor deposited the student’s full fees for the year.

Actor Sonu Sood also took the promise of free treatment to the poor after becoming a doctor from Basti Cestudent

Basti / Mumbai

The process of helping actor Sonu Sood, who emerged as the Messiah for migrant laborers desperate to go home during the lockdown, continues. When Yash Pal, a paramedical student of Basti, who dreamed of becoming a doctor, asked him for help, the actor did not delay it and deposited the student’s full fees for this year. At the same time Sonu Sood also took the promise of free treatment to the poor from students.

The student expressed his gratitude to Sonu Sood and said, ‘We will study in the medical college, you are my God, Sir, you have made my journey a golden journey by paying my fees.’ On this, Sonu Sood also demanded a promise from the student. Sonu Sood wrote, ‘Now you always have to treat the poor by becoming a doctor for free. Just want this promise. ‘

Constantly seeking help on social media

In fact, Yash Pal, a student of Bastar’s Sardar Patel Satyanjali Paramedical College, was unable to pay his fees this year. Yash Pal told that his father is a laborer and he is also studying as a laborer. However, his family’s financial situation worsened due to the lockdown, after which he was constantly seeking help on social media.

Sonu Sood is helping fans

Yash Pal is studying D Pharma and has a one-year fee of 90,000. His full fees have been deposited by actor Sonu Sood. Let us know that Sonu Sood is connected with his fans through social media and is trying to help him in every possible way. They listen to the tragedy of their fans. Sometimes when we deposit a student’s fee, then they give the book to a child.