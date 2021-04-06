Last Tuesday, April 5, it was the 30th anniversary of a match remembered by Argentine soccer, but especially by the fans Millonarios and Xeneizes. Context: Copa Libertadores between Boca and Oriente Petrolero, in which they tied 0-0, but a somewhat particular equality. The reason? There are many voices that swear that there was an arrangement in order to classify and leave River out. Three decades later, those voices continue to echo.

It must be taken into account that at that time the phase was classified in a different way: the champion entered the Round of 16 directly and the rest of those classified for the direct elimination bracket came out of the first three of five groups. This time Boca had to win by 4 goals to be a leader, and if he did it for less he would qualify but with River; the only way to avoid it was a draw.

🔙 4/5/1991. It is 30 years since the 0-0 between Boca and Oriente Petrolero that left River de la Libertadores out. There was an agreement on the field and a party in the stands. pic.twitter.com/O5HCjwYwdA – Arrow ⬆️ (@ Arrow_80) April 5, 2021

Much was said about that match and the “shameful” arrangement as it was described by the news headlines at the time. The collective imaginary (soccer fan) recalls that Víctor Hugo Morales left the broadcast of the match due to the dishonorable attitude of the players. And Clarín titled: “A shameful second half.” While The Graphic expressed: “Shame.”

In 2011 the Graphic asked Chino Tapia if the meeting had been agreed before or on the court and his answer was: “On the court and it was something like that. Uy, look, we are drawing and River is out,” he replied, while that the Mono Navarro Montoya with his classic post-match seriousness, commented: “We looked for him all the game but we couldn’t.”

However, while the Boca footballers denied it for 30 years, on Petrolero’s side they confessed something else: “Grandfather, who was then the head of Boca’s brave bar, entered our dressing room before the game and told us: “Everything has already been discussed with the Boca players, the match has to end tied to leave the Hens out of the Cup. So don’t be distracted because they don’t come out of here alive,” said Francisco Takeo, who was in the Oriente Petrolero bank that day.

The situation was so suspicious that even the match referee, Ernesto Filippi, highlighted in his report the lack of effort of the footballers. But as it is never too late, 30 years later the confession came from Boca’s side. The atmosphere was known, the fans asked singing for the tie, but the thing went further. Diego Latorre, one of the players present at that meeting, revealed details of the previous match, putting the weight of what happened on one person: José Barrita, the late leader of the bar.

“In the previous week there was something with Grandfather. I did not suffer so much in my own flesh because he called me with a conciliatory tone. Every time we played against River or had a classic, I picked up the phone and heard his voice: ‘Baby, Look, on Sunday you have to win. ‘I was 20 years old, and I said yes, “recalled Latorre, who also added:” That was Grandfather. But in this particular game, which was on Friday, Grandfather called us , with a tone beyond the cordial, beyond the suggestion. It was with an intimidating tone. “Look, on Friday you have to leave River out. They have to draw because if not everything rots.”

Along the same lines of revelation, he confessed that the coach Tabárez was not aware of anything, since that same day he put him to gambeta to win the game in the second half and with his nerves on the surface the first play he makes ends in the stick and with a wake-up call from his own team: “The first one I touched was the stick. I knew everything. And they looked at me. I went in to win the game. A teammate came and said: ‘Baby, the whore that She gave birth. Stay next to me, don’t move because I’m going to screw you up. “I was 20.” Baby, don’t move, “he said on the ESPN screen.

In that cup Boca reached the semifinals, where they were eliminated by Colo-Colo in a controversial encounter with serious incidents, but it seems that happiness was made by leaving River out.