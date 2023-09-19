The 24-year-old accused of the road murder of Doctor Antonio Vilardi has been released: according to the investigating judge there is no risk of escape

The 24-year-old young man who caused the death of the 41-year-old doctor on the night between 15 and 16 September has been released Antonio Vilardi. Detained by the authorities in the hours immediately following the accident, he has now been released pending trial. The prosecutor’s office had requested house arrest, but the investigating judge did not opt ​​for any precautionary measures.

A huge dramayet another on Italian roads, is what occurred around 3:00 am between last Friday and Saturday in Imola.

A 24-year-old driving a Mazda has overwhelmed and killed instantly Antonio Vilardi, 41 year old orthopedist originally from Cosenza but resident in Emilia Romagna for many years.

Following checks carried out by the police, it was found that the driver of the car he was driving under the influence of alcohol. For this reason he is now under investigation for vehicular homicide.

Detained at first, the 24-year-old was instead released at the end of the validation hearing, carried out via videoconference yesterday morning, Monday 18 September.

There Power of attorneywhile awaiting trial, had asked that the subject be subjected to House arrest.

The investigating judgehowever, did not opt ​​for any custodial measures and ordered a immediate release of the young man.

The boy’s lawyer explained that this decision was arrived at because there is no risk of escapethat the evidence is contaminated or that the crime is repeated.

Who was Antonio Vilardi

Born in Cosenza 41 years ago, Antonio Vilardi moved to the north as a young man to carry on his family studies in medicine.

University career completed in an excellent manner and a master’s degree achieved in Bologna on the treatment of orthopedic pathologies of the upper limb.

9 years ago he was then hired by Local health authority of Imola and she had also built her family in the Romagna city, getting married and giving birth to a son.

On Friday night he was aboard his Ducati Monster and was traveling along Via D’Agostino when a car arrived at high speed and hit him head-on. Thrown to the ground, he was then dragged on the asphalt for more 200 meters.

Unfortunately, the timely arrival of the rescuers did nothing to prevent the death of the doctor, who had most likely arrived on the spot.