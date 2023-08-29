The month of September will begin with a dana — an isolated depression at high levels, a pocket of air in high layers of the atmosphere — that can cause rain throughout the Peninsula. A pocket of cold air will drop from northern Europe and cause abundant rains and storms in almost all the autonomous communities, although the worst will be brought to Catalonia, the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands. The first rainfall will begin on Friday in the northern half, and will spread over the weekend to the rest of the Peninsula. The rain will also make an appearance in southern areas, where it has not appeared for many weeks. Extremadura and Andalusia, although more irregularly, will also accumulate some liters. The forecast is still very uncertain, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) through its mobile application; The final position of the cold air will be key to knowing where it will rain more intensely.

After the strong thermal drop that has suffered at the end of August, the meteorological autumn will begin, the season marked by the autumnal weather that defines September, October and November. Since Sunday the 27th, no locality registered maximum temperatures above 40°, but September will begin with a dana that is still unknown to what latitude it will reach. If the cold air descends through the west of the peninsula, the heaviest rains are expected to occur in the Mediterranean arc and in the interior of the country. It is the possibility for which the meteorologists of The time is, which pull the data from the Aemet station network. However, they also warn that this mass of cold air could drop down the Peninsula. Under this configuration, the heaviest rains would be in the northeast; in the Ebro valley, Valencian Community, Catalonia and the south face of the Pyrenees.

Two girls were walking down the street on Sunday in Ibiza.

Sergio G. Cañizares (EFE)

As of Sunday there are two different scenarios. One would displace the rains towards France and Italy, while other meteorological models bet that the storm will continue on the Peninsula, so the instability would continue. Until a day or two before the episode, it will not be known exactly what is going to happen.

Until Friday, temperatures will remain contained in almost the entire territory. Despite this, there will be slight increases during the next few days. During Wednesday, 30 ° will not yet be reached in large regions of the interior and north. On Thursday temperatures will rise and they could already reach or exceed 30° in places like Madrid, Zaragoza or Cuenca. In the north the rise will also be noticeable and on the Cantabrian coast temperatures will be around between 25° and 28°. Until Friday, it can reach 35° at points in the Guadalquivir valley.

On Saturday temperatures will plummet with the extension of the dana. During Saturday and Sunday, it could not exceed 25° in large regions of the north and the interior of the peninsula, even staying close to 20° in the cloudiest areas.

The meteorological autumn will leave temperatures slightly higher than usual throughout the territory once the dana passes. The average temperature in Spain during autumn is 15.4°. The thermometers will register higher values, especially in areas of the northeast, in the Basque Country and Cantabria, also in Aragon, Navarra, La Rioja and in the east of Castilla y León. The sea water temperature will also be above average during the meteorological autumn.

Rainfall can be somewhat higher than usual, which is usually 195 liters per square meter on average throughout the territory. The areas where it will rain the most will be the Canary and Balearic archipelagos, the Mediterranean coast, the north of the peninsula and some points in the center. Since the Mediterranean Sea will be warmer than normal, torrential rains can occur on the Mediterranean coast. The rains will be very necessary, since the reservoirs are at 38.79% of their capacity, well below the average of the last 10 years.