By Pavel Polityuk

KIEV (Reuters) – President Volodymyr Zelenskiy marked Ukraine’s annual Dignity and Freedom Day on Monday by celebrating the sacrifices made by the Ukrainian people since the Russian invasion and urging their country to resist and prevail.

In a video address to the nation, Zelenskiy praised the contributions made by Ukrainians — from soldiers, firefighters and doctors to teachers teaching online classes, villagers cooking for the military, tailors sewing uniforms and farmers plowing their fields despite the risk.

He hailed their resolve despite frequent missile strikes, large-scale destruction, shortages and continued winter blackouts, almost exactly nine months since the invasion of Russia.

“We can run out of money, gasoline, hot water, electricity, but not freedom,” Zelenskiy said in a speech he delivered, standing in an ornate room at the presidential palace in the capital Kiev.

Dignity and Freedom Day marks the 2013/2014 pro-European Union protests, which became known as the Dignity Revolution, and the 2004 Orange Revolution. In both revolutions, Ukraine’s leadership was overthrown.

Highlighting the rebelliousness of Ukrainians, Zelenskiy’s video included excerpts from the speech given a year ago, when he was wearing a suit and tie. This year he wore the khaki T-shirt that became his wartime trademark.

“What has changed since then (a year ago)? Much. Craters appeared on our land. There are roadblocks and anti-tank barricades in our cities and towns. It may be dark on our streets. It can be cold in our homes,” Zelensky said.

“There are many changes, but they haven’t changed the most important thing. Because the most important thing is not outside, but inside. And it remains unchanged. And that’s why we will resist. 🇧🇷

He said that in the future Ukrainians will gather in Kiev’s Independence Square, which was central to the 2013/14 and 2004 events, “where we will celebrate Ukraine’s Victory Day. In a peaceful Kiev, in a peaceful Ukraine”.