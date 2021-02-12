9:05 p.m. Kick-off of “You have the floor” on France 2. As an aperitif, a warm-up tour before the hot debate for Gérald Darmanin. The “first cop in France”, “outspoken”, as Léa Salamé and Thomas Sotto describe it, has the right to a big oral in front of the two presenters. Without much interest. Asked about the Chouviat and Zecler cases, the tenant recites his usual text: “The insane, repeated, systematic trial of the police is extremely shocking. I hear the criticisms, but I want to say that the gendarmes and the police are great people ”.

Then questioned on the very term of police violence, which he refuses to assume, in particular to avoid alienating the influential police unions, the Minister of the Interior lets go: “The State has a monopoly on violence. legitimate because it protects the poorest ”. The tens of thousands of precarious protesters who have been gassed and nassed since 2017 will appreciate. While in Heidelberg, Max Weber rolls around at the bottom of his grave.

9:30 p.m. “As promised, we welcome Marine Le Pen”. Chic. First surprise: the president of the National Rally appears very calm. She obviously learned from her catastrophic debate against Emmanuel Macron in 2017. Second surprise: her angle of attack. Where we expected on a lax trial facing the “Islamist peril”, Marine Le Pen prefers to castigate a text which “interferes with freedom of worship” and attacks “freedom of instruction “:” Your law attacks religions, but it is a mistake, Islamism is not a religion, it is an ideology, it must be fought as such “.

As a result, the declared presidential candidate pretends to want to defend the Muslims who would be amalgamated by this text, when the Minister of the Interior, taken aback, finds himself having to adopt the opposite position: “Islamism is indeed a religious question. , it is a sectarian drift of a religion ”. And appears more radical and edgy than Marine Le Pen on the issue. “It is strange that we are face down on this point”, “you are surprisingly calm this evening”, also notes the minister, becoming aware, perhaps, of being at the bottom of the trap. And the deputy RN to give him the kiss of death, referring to the book that the minister recently published, “Islamist separatism”: “your book, I could have signed it”.

22h. The debate turns to the “fight against immigration”. We no longer really know where we are, nor the relationship with a law that deals with “separatism”, incitement to hatred and home education. Marine Le Pen becomes herself again, making an implicit link between terrorist and immigration, aligning the fanciful figures “on massive immigration”, the “clandestines”: “President, I will ask the French by referendum if they want to suppress the right of the ground “. Gérald Darmanin accuses him of “talking nonsense” but denies being lax on immigration. No one notices that the debate has completely slipped off topic. Then it is the turn of the question of the veil: here again, Marine Le Pen abandons the tranquility that was hers during the first half hour: she announces that she wants to ban all ostentatious religious symbols from public space, in the name of “Disturbance of public order”.

Despite this, Gérald Darmanin is struggling to regain his composure. Marine Le Pen will not have shone, but the minister missed his great duel. A final exchange shows how much the ex-LR takes his feet in the carpet. Him: “You should work more for the presidential debate. “She:” Ah, because I’ll be there? Thank you for your confidence ! Devastating. The debate ends. “It is one of the rare evenings where we did not talk about the vaccine and the virus”, reminds Léa Salamé by way of conclusion. It is true, and we would come (almost) to regret it.

Cyprien Caddeo