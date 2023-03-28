Because no trains ran because of the strike, a 48-year-old from Aßling ran to Munich – on the rails. There he was surprised by a train on Monday afternoon. Now the man is under investigation.

WBecause a man was walking on a railway line in Upper Bavaria because of the traffic strike on Monday, a regional train had to brake suddenly.

The 48-year-old wanted to go about 40 kilometers from Aßling (Ebersberg district) to Munich because there were initially no trains due to the strike, the police said on Tuesday. What the man apparently did not consider: On Monday afternoon, many railway companies gradually resumed train traffic.

A train on the Bavarian Regiobahn in the direction of Munich had to brake abruptly in the afternoon shortly before Grafing near Munich in order not to catch the man on the rails. A train attendant took the 48-year-old to Munich Ostbahnhof, where the police received him.

The man is now being investigated for a dangerous intervention in rail traffic. He was later released.