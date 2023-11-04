Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 04/11/2023 – 14:53

It took 14 hours of walking for a special reason: to ensure that my favorite club is champion. For the three friends who made an unusual promise, not carrying out the agreement would certainly cost Fluminense the title, which will compete this Saturday (4) in the Copa Libertadores final, at Maracanã. The opponent is Boca Juniors and the match, which starts at 5pm, could bring a trophy to the Rio team’s headquarters that it doesn’t yet have.

“In March of this year, Alfredo and I made a promise that if Fluminense reached the final, we would walk from Petrópolis to Maracanã”, says publicist Lucas Augusto Karl, 28 years old.

It was more than 60 kilometers. At 5am this Friday (3), they hit the road. At around 7pm, they were exhausted, sitting on a bench in front of the grand final stage. Engineer Alfredo Kappaun de Andrade, 26 years old, says that the job gave him a foot full of blisters.

The main difficulties, according to them, were the heat and the hot asphalt. “The promise was made watching a Fla-Flu. They had just announced that the final would be at Maracanã. We won that game, we were champions of the Guanabara Cup and in the heat of emotion we made our promise”, explains Lucas.

The two friends were also joined by a third: self-employed professional Logan Carius Brandão Ferreira, 26 years old. He adhered to the promise later and did not give up even though he did not have a ticket. With tickets sold out, Logan will hardly be able to access the stadium and is resigned to watching the match in a bar.

There will be no shortage of options. Since the morning, gatherings of tricolors have been recorded in various bars and points in the city. In Cinelândia, in the center, the city hall installed a big screen to broadcast the game. Other places of great concentration are around Maracanã and in the Laranjeiras neighborhood, where the club’s headquarters are located.

The three friends are part of Guerreiros da Serra, an organized Fluminense fan group created by residents of Petrópolis. They are confident of victory, but they don’t want to do new combinations that require great physical effort. “Promise now only to get a tattoo if the title comes. Now we just want to enjoy and be able to celebrate this upcoming title”, says Lucas.