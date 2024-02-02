On February 2, North Korea tested an ultra-large warhead of a cruise missile and also test-launched a new anti-aircraft missile in the Yellow Sea. This was reported on February 3 by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“These tests are part of normal activities[…]to improve the technology of new weapons systems in various aspects, such as their functions, characteristics and operation, and are not related to the local situation,” the publication notes.

The tests carried out on Friday, February 2, did not have any negative impact on the security of neighboring countries.

On February 2, the South Korean Yonhap news agency, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea (JCS), reported that North Korea launched several cruise missiles from the west coast. The release was made at 11:00 local time.

On the same day, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said that strengthening the naval forces (Navy) is an important issue, as it is necessary to “reliably protect the country’s maritime sovereignty and accelerate preparations for war.”

On January 31, North Korea conducted an exercise to launch the Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missile.

At the same time, the Yonhap agency, citing JCS, reported that the DPRK launched several cruise missiles from the west coast in two days. According to the agency, the South Korean committee has recorded cruise missile launches from North Korea for the third time this month.

On January 28, it was reported that North Korea launched several cruise missiles from the east coast. JCS noted that the launch by North Korea took place around 08:00 local time in the waters of the ship's port.