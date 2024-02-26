The news, communicated by the director of Team Navalny, is explosive: on the morning of February 15th an agreement had in fact been reached to exchange Alexey Navalny, plus two American citizens, with Vadim Krasikov, a Russian FSB spy whom Putin considers “a patriot” and who is actually the killer of a Chechen-Georgian rebel in Berlin's Tiegarten.

Maria Pevchik says that Navalny's associates had now made sure of the decision to exchange Alexey for Krasikov, who is serving a life sentence for murder in Germany. The negotiations lasted two years, perhaps it would have taken much less, but it happened that way, says Pevchik, and on the morning of the 15th the team received confirmation of the exchange. On February 16, Navalny died. Murdered.

The proposal to exchange Navalny was delivered to Putin by oligarch Roman Abramovich. And here we enter the disturbing story of Navalny's murder. “Putin was clear,” explains Pevchik. «The only way to get Krasikov is to exchange him for Navalny. “Oh, yes, Putin must have thought. I will not tolerate Navalny free. And since they are ready to change Krasikov in principle, we simply need to eliminate the topic of bargaining.” In essence, Putin wanted Krasikov very badly, he had made it known to the Americans for months, but Washington in principle, explains a Western intelligence source, was working at least initially to get Gershkovich, the journalist of Wall Street Journal arrested by Putin on trumped-up espionage charges. Also because Navalny was Russian, and the Americans were not entitled to negotiate for the release of a Russian citizen. In reality – the idea came from Christo Grozev – there is a law that allows exchanging political prisoners for Russian spies.

The proposal that Abramovich reached Puti created a kind of short circuit: Putin couldn't say no, but he did NOT want to leave Navalny stranded. The only solution, not very problematic for a man who “killed tens of thousands of people”, explains Pevchik, was to assassinate Navalny at that point.

In the famous “interview” with the American pro-Trump and pro-Putin propagandist, Tucker Carlson, Putin had already explained – to a specific question about Gershkovich – how he considered Krasikov. «It makes no sense to keep in prison – Putin argued – a person who, out of a sense of patriotism, killed a bandit in one of the European capitals». Then he added, disturbingly and crypticly: “Whether he did it by his will or not is another question” (also denying that the Berlin assassination had been ordered by Moscow). Krasikov, it is worth repeating for those who do not remember the story, is in reality not a “patriot”, but is the assassin of the Russian services who in August 2019 shot dead the Georgian exile in the Tiegarten of Berlin Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, who had fought alongside the Chechen rebels.