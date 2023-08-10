from the newsroomi from the newsroom https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/09/2023 – 16:58

Unprecedented research by Google points out the differences between parents’ expectations and the purchase intentions of children and partners for Father’s Day. While most parents (52%) would like to receive electronic products (cell phones, TV, notebooks and speakers), only 22% should receive them. The survey was based on an interview with 1,000 Brazilians with internet access who intend to buy or have already bought gifts for Father’s Day this year. The polls were taken from the 26th to the 28th of June.

In addition to electronics, the wish list is completed by fashion items (22%), appliances or small appliances (17%), drinks, baskets or experiences (14%), home items (14%) and beauty and perfumery products (13%).

According to the survey, buyers will continue to purchase traditional categories, such as fashion (43%) and beauty and perfumery (27%), followed by electronics (22%), beverages, baskets or experiences (15%), home appliances or small appliances. (10%) and household items (7%).

This contrast can be explained by another data present in the survey, which demonstrates the difficulties that buyers have when choosing gifts for Father’s Day:

26% – Knowing what the person would like to earn;

21% – Find something worth the amount I’m willing to spend;

19% – Innovate and choose different gifts each year;

17% – Think of creative gifts;

12% – Knowing how to choose the details.

Reflecting the challenges of gifting on Father’s Day, 28% will ask someone else to help them choose and buy a Father’s Day gift.

“Based on this new research, it is possible to see that connecting the wishes of parents with buyers can be an opportunity to expand and innovate in the categories purchased on that date and even reduce the difficulty in choosing the gift. It is an advantageous relationship for everyone involved and that can even facilitate the choices of gifts on the next dates” says Antonella Weyler, insights specialist for the Retail segment at Google Brazil.

Shoppers return to physical stores to find gifts

Consumers’ preference for buying gifts for Father’s Day in physical stores is a reality. According to Google research, 40% of shoppers will turn to them to find the perfect holiday gift, up 8 percentage points from last year.

In addition to face-to-face services, websites (22%) and apps (21%) for stores stand out, followed by social networks (13%), delivery or delivery apps (12%) and messaging or phone apps (11%).

Physical stores are a destination not only for buying gifts, but also for the process of searching for information, such as ideas, prices, descriptions and reviews for 29% of respondents. However, digital platforms are the most relevant at this moment, since in the search for the ideal gift, the survey indicated that 30% of buyers will search on Google, 23% on websites or store apps, 18% on social networks and 13% on videos on YouTube.

