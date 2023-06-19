In two separate facts, one in Gentleman and another in veracruzin it Father’s day two mendiedand with them their daughtersin events of an accidental nature.

fall to channel

A truck fell into a sewage canal, the driver and his daughter diedin the lEl Carmen-El Llano beltway in Tula de Allende, Gentlemanreports the newspaper Excelsior.

Neighbors reported to the emergency number 911 that a Mazda CX5 pickup fell into the sewage canal, and elements of the Civil protection and paramedics.

Approaching the man and his daughterconfirmed that no longer had vital signs. They drowned.

Staff from the Attorney General of the State of Hidalgo (PGJEH) to carry out the corresponding procedures, and personnel from the Forensic Medical Service picked up the bodies.

At the moment it was not reported what factor caused the truck to go to the canal.

die intoxicated

A father and his youngest daughter died intoxicated inside of his housewhen inhaling the gases of a gasoline-based power generator, this in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruzadds Excelsior. See also Nine-year-old girl is abused and murdered along with her mother in Veracruz

The wife of the man, and two other minors, were intoxicatedbut they were alive, and they were hospitalized.

The tragedy it happened in a home located in the Coral Street, in the Playa Azul neighborhood, in the Villa Allende community; It is a humble area that does not have services such as electricity.

Due to the intense heat Sunday Father’s day (33 degrees, but wind chill of 40 degrees), german “N” turned on a generator of energy based gasolineto be able to turn on appliances that would cool him and his family.

He generator it was left running inside the house. when doing combustion the aforementioned generator, there were gases that caused their death Germán and his daughter.