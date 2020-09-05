With the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many experts began to predict an imminent baby boom due to a long quarantine, which doomed couples to stay with each other around the clock. However, the prediction worked only partially. … The number of pregnancies, and unwanted ones, began to grow in the least prosperous countries – due to the banal lack of access to contraception. But in the United States, European countries and a number of others, just in need of an increase in the birth rate, the pandemic and its consequences, on the contrary, provoked an increase in deliberate abandonment of plans to replenish the family in the near future.

Next time

In March, when New York was at the peak of the coronavirus epidemic, the city’s maternity hospitals strictly warned expectant mothers: to give birth alone – without a spouse or any other loved ones, which one of the women in labor described to CBS News as “an absolute hellish nightmare.”

Already pregnant women had nowhere to go, but those who were just thinking about motherhood, such stories forced to wait … As a recent report from the American Guttmacher Institute showed, due to the coronavirus epidemic, 34% of American women planning to have a child in the near future decided to postpone childbirth until better times. Not for nothing Since the start of the pandemic, NURX, one of the largest online women’s health centers in the United States, has recorded a 50% increase in requests for birth control products every month …

The decisive factor in the desire to delay motherhood, of course, was not so much the psychological fear of childbirth in splendid isolation, as considerations of an economic and medical order … Although the impact of COVID-19 on pregnant women has not yet been fully understood, one American study showed that infected expectant mothers were more likely to have premature births or need a caesarean section, and the incidence of stillbirths during the pandemic was higher. And according to the scientific journal Endocrinology, patients infected with COVID-19 during pregnancy are more vulnerable to blood clots.

Economic uncertainty and coronavirus-related job losses have also affected the revision of the family’s original plans for replenishment. Between February and April alone, 12.1 million women in the United States lost their jobs, according to estimates made by the National Center for Women’s Rights.

Wherein and before the pandemic, the birth rate in the United States was not up to par : American women began to marry later and postpone pregnancy; in recent years, there have been an average of 1.7 children per woman. A more cautious attitude towards childbirth, provoked by the coronavirus and its consequences, could lead to a 500 thousand decrease in the number of births in the 328 million States by 500 thousand people next year , predicted by experts at the Brookings Institution.

No work – no children

The skepticism regarding the creation of offspring in the turbulent 2020 turned out to be relevant for many other countries. Yet In the spring, researchers at the London School of Economics predicted that the coronavirus epidemic would have a predominantly negative impact on childbearing plans for people aged 18 to 34 in five European countries: the UK, Italy, France, Spain and Germany … And as time has shown, it is these countries, with the possible exception of Germany, that more than others in Europe have suffered from COVID-19 and its economic consequences.

– A number of past studies have already shown that high unemployment has always contributed to the decline in fertility … And the current pandemic has led to an increase in unemployment in most countries. And how much this will affect the desire of people to have a child in the near future depends on how long this situation will last, ”Eystein Kravdal, an expert at the Center for Fertility and Health at the University of Oslo, explained to Izvestia.

So far, the situation is not the most optimistic. According to the European Trade Union Confederation, in addition to the official figure of 15 million unemployed in Europe, another 45 million people are on temporary unemployment benefits. And nothing promises a quick recovery of the labor market.

At the same time, as in the case of the United States, an unfavorable trend in terms of childbearing was recorded in Europe before the pandemic. For example, in Germany, 83 million people, only 778 thousand children were born in 2019, almost 10 thousand less than a year earlier. On average, only migrants living in the country now have two children, while the country’s total fertility rate is 1.54 per woman. Three or more offspring are raised by only 16% of German families – and these are mainly religious Catholic or Muslim families, according to data from German demographers.

A decrease in the number of newborns due to the impact of the pandemic is also predicted in Japan, a country leading in the pace of population aging … Last year, the number of births in the country of 127 million for the first time was less than 900 thousand children. And in 2021, this figure threatens to fall below 700 thousand, which the current Japanese MP Masaji Matsuyama, who was previously in charge of countermeasures to combat declining birth rates, called an “emergency.”

A similar trend is evident in Russia, where, according to Rosstat, the birth rate decreased by 5.4% in the first six months of 2020, and the death rate increased by 3.1%, which led to a natural population decline by more than 265 thousand people … Demographers insist that it is possible to reverse this trend and achieve natural population growth only if the total fertility rate is 2.1. But this figure, on the contrary, is only decreasing: in 2019 it was 1.5 against 1.62 in 2017.

However, some experts believe that it is too early to draw unambiguous conclusions.

– The consequences can be twofold: a pandemic could discourage couples from having children for health or economic reasons. On the other hand, isolation may have increased the intention to have a child in some couples who spent a lot of time together at home. … And we do not yet know which of the two mechanisms with opposite effects on the birth rate is stronger, – Martin Bujar, scientific director of the Family and Fertility Program at the German Federal Institute for Population Research, told Izvestia.

Reluctant leaders

Since the beginning of the widespread lockdowns around the world, many have predicted that by the beginning of the new year, the world will be waiting for a new baby boom. But if exactly the opposite happened in Europe, then in a number of developing countries without widespread access to contraception, this is exactly what happened.

According to a study by the United Nations Population Fund, Due to long periods of isolation, 47 million women in 114 low- and middle-income countries did not have access to modern contraception, potentially resulting in 7 million unintentional pregnancies.

“And before the start of the pandemic, there were already about 232 million women around the world who could not use safe and effective methods of family planning,” said a spokeswoman for the Malen Arbo-Rasmussen Foundation’s press service to Izvestia.

Photo: Global Look Press / Peter Schickert

Wherein in the long term, the increase in the number of unplanned and not always desired children in disadvantaged countries and regions of the world does not compensate for the global decline in fertility and an aging population …

In particular, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, where Izvestia contacted for comment, referred to a recent study predicting a decline in fertility by the end of the century in all countries except sub-Saharan Africa. Wherein, the population of 23 countries, including Japan, Thailand, Spain, Italy and Poland, is projected to halve by this time. Even now the 1.4 billion China is at risk of remaining by the end of the century with a population of 732 million.

It is curious that the authors of the study propose to solve the global problem of low fertility – and the resulting decrease in the labor force and aging of the population – through a liberal migration policy, without jeopardizing the right of women to decide for themselves whether to have children at all and how many.