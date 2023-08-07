Eric V. (57), the man who shot his ex-girlfriend Marly Schapendonk (35) and her cousin Martie last year, committed suicide in a Belgian prison. The Eindhoven resident seems to have deliberately chosen that date: it was Marly’s birthday. It is the premature end of a sad history of stalking thanks to a GPS tracker, a heroic cousin and the deaths of three people.

