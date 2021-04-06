In the edition of this Monday, April 5 of On everyone’s lips, more than one was surprised when it was announced that this Wednesday the new host of the program will be known who will replace Carloncho.

As it is recalled, on March 3, the radio host of Moda was separated from the América TV program due to sexist comments he made during his radio broadcast.

This behavior led to the rejection of the magazine and the presenter had to be punished. That is why, after a month, En boca de todos will have a new member who will be part of the conducting team together with Maju Mantilla, Tula Rodríguez and Ricardo Rondón.

“Handsome, seductive. You already know it. Discover who is the new partner who will be with Maju, Tula and Rondón from this Wednesday at 1 pm ”, you can hear the voice-over say.

After this advance, the drivers were surprised with the new news. “He’s not just a new driver, they say he’s a handsome boy. I do not know anything“Said the former beauty queen.

Tula Rodríguez returned to EBDT after losing her mother

Tula Rodríguez returned to On everyone’s lips this Monday, April 5, after exactly eight days of death of his mother, Dona Clara, due to the coronavirus.

“If there is one person who would like to see me here, it is precisely my mother. When I was 15 years old, she took me to castings when I first started as a dancer. If there is someone who loved and enjoyed seeing me on stage, it was her, “he said.

