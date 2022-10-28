“On everyone’s lips” will come to an end after more than 5 years on the air on the screens of América Televisión. The program will broadcast its last episode this Friday, October 28, and with it, it will give way to new productions that will seek to win the preference of viewers.

The future of the drivers is not yet known, but it is expected that in this broadcast they will say goodbye to the audience. Will there be surprises and guests? Here we tell you everything about the end of “EBT”.

Date and time of the last episode of “On everyone’s lips”

The end of “In everyone’s mouth” will be broadcast on Friday, October 28, starting at 1:00 p.m. through the América Televisión signal.

Why is “On everyone’s lips” coming off the air?

According to what was stated by the producer Mariana Ramírez del Villar, the cancellation of “In everyone’s mouth” is due to a change that the management wishes to make in the schedule. She ruled out that the decision was caused by the rating achieved by the space and clarified that they want to give way to new formats and content.

Where to see the end of “On everyone’s lips” online?

The latest episode of “En boca de todos” can be seen throughout Peru on América TV and will be broadcast online on the channel’s web platform, as well as on its América TV Go mobile application.

How to watch America TV live?

To watch América TV and the end of “En boca de todos” through online platforms, you just have to go to the channel’s website and select the live broadcast. you can click HERE to direct you automatically.

The drivers of “On everyone’s lips”

Over the years, there have been various presenters who have passed through the ranks of the program. Currently, the hosts of “On everyone’s lips” are: Tula Rodríguez, Maju Mantilla and Ricardo Rondón. However, figures such as Gino Pesaressi and Carloncho have also participated.

Maju Mantilla, Tula Rodríguez and Ricardo Rondón were at the forefront of the program “In Everyone’s Mouth”. Photo: Composition LR/ Broadcast

What program will replace “On everyone’s lips?

It was indicated that “EBT” would be replaced by a new television format. However, this would take place from 2023. For the time being, the famous telenovela “Rubí” will replace “En boca de todos” in its usual time slot.