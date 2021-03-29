The production of On everyone’s lips He extended his condolences to Tula Rodríguez, one of the drivers, for the death of her mother due to COVID-19. At the end of the edition of this March 29, a heartfelt message was issued for the also actress.

The figure of América Televisión appeared in the aforementioned magazine, so the channel decided to clarify that the images were not broadcast live. “This program was recorded on Friday, March 26 of this year,” it was indicated.

Likewise, they mourned the loss the cast member suffered recently: “ We want to offer our deepest condolences to our beloved driver Tula Rodríguez and his entire family for the sensitive death of his mother, Mrs. Clara Quintana Velezmoro, which occurred on Sunday, March 28, the date on which he would turn 71 ”.

Tula Rodríguez remembered her mother with a heartfelt message

The artist of America Television He publicly communicated the death of his mother, who days ago was infected with COVID-19, through an emotional message that he spread on his Instagram account.

Tula Rodríguez pointed out that the death occurred on March 28, the date on which she would have celebrated her 71st birthday. In addition, he thanked for the moments he lived with his mother and the teachings she left him.

“My beautiful Clarita, strong, brave woman, for you there were never limits because you always taught us to get ahead. And today, on your birthday, God decided to take you into his arms, “he wrote on the platform.

