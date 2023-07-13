Nearly 7,000 are homeless and displaced; mayor advanced vacation for Wesley Safadão’s cruise

The President of the Chamber Arthur Lira (PP-AL) is silent on the situation of the nearly 7,000 homeless and displaced in Alagoas after the heavy rains that hit the state last weekend. The politician was photographed on Wesley Safadão’s cruise on Monday (July 10, 2023) and since then his social networks have not been updated. Lira’s last posts were about the approval of the tax reform in the Chamber. Soon after, he went on an early vacation – according to the Constitution, the recess of Congress begins only on July 18th. In the 2022 elections, he was the most voted candidate for federal deputy in Alagoas: he had 219 thousand votes. The federal government recognized the emergency situation in the municipalities of Alagoas on Sunday (9.Jul). On this Tuesday (11.jul), the ministers Waldez Goes (Integration and Regional Development) and Wellington Dias (Social Development) visited the State.