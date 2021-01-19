The last full day in office of US President Donald Trump is also the senators’ first day of return after the violent assault on the Capitol, an unparalleled transition as the upper house moves towards the impeachment of the outgoing president. and at the same time initiates the confirmation hearings of incoming President Joe Biden’s cabinet.

Three Democratic senators-elect will be sworn in on Wednesday shortly after Biden’s inauguration on Capitol Hill, which has been under extreme security measures since the bloody Trump insurrection.

The new senators will give the Democrats a majority that is actually minimal: there will be 50-50 left. So, Vice President Kamala Harris will have the deciding vote in the event of a tie.

The two bloc leaders, Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Chuck Schumer, plan to meet in the next few hours to discuss the measures to be adopted, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In a Senate that will have 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans. Vice President Kamala Harris will have the last word when there is a tie. Photo: AFP

The start of the new session of Congress will force senators to accept that Trump is no longer there and that it is a transfer of power like almost no other in the country’s history. Senators return to a Capitol with destruction and at the same time a Senate paralyzed by extreme partisanship of legislators.

The Republican Senators’ Dilemma

Republican senators face a difficult decision: If they convict Trump of inciting the insurrection, it would mean breaking relations with a defeated president who retains great influence on the basis of the party, although its future is uncertain.

A closed to traffic and super guarded Capitol prepares for Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

At the same time, all senators must initiate confirmation of Biden’s cabinet and decide whether to pass an economic stimulus bill to address the $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus crisis, which the president introduced days ago. elect.

In his first remarks at the confirmation hearing, the candidate for Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, promised to thoroughly investigate the “horrendous” attack on the Capitol, which shocked the country and the world on January 6.

Mayorkas told the Senate National Security Committee that, if confirmed, he will do everything possible to ensure that “the desecration of the building that constitutes one of the three pillars of our democracy and the terror felt by you, your colleagues, your staff and everyone present will not happen again. “

Five of Biden’s appointees had their hearings scheduled for Tuesday, as the Senate prepares to confirm some immediately after the president-elect is inaugurated. This is common, especially in the case of the White House national security team.

Biden wants the Senate to address the confirmation of his appointees, the Covid project and the impeachment of Trump, something difficult for an institution used to proceeding slowly and with bitter confrontations.

Source: AP

