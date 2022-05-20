(Adnkronos) – From May 4, visible in plain text on the Discovery + platform, the 5 episodes of the series dedicated to HIV that weave authentic stories of acceptance, revenge, great love and fear of people who not only live with the virus every day but even with a stigma, which is often more cumbersome and difficult to manage than the virus itself

#Discovery #docuseries #HIV #break #Invisible #Stigma