The Israeli army artillery shelled the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood, southwest of Gaza City, and Red Crescent paramedics transported 6 dead people to the Baptist Hospital after the occupation targeted a group of citizens in the vicinity of the community college in the neighborhood.

Paramedics also transferred 6 dead and 10 wounded, in an Israeli targeting of a residential apartment belonging to the Ayyad family in Mari’ Abu al-Amin in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City. They were transferred to the Baptist Hospital in the city, while the search is still ongoing for missing persons, according to the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa.”

Wafa reported that rescue teams and paramedics recovered the bodies of 4 dead people from one family, and a number of wounded people as a result of the occupation targeting a house belonging to the Al-Sharahi family in the new camp in Al-Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip. They were transferred to Al-Awda Hospital in the camp.

She added that Israeli warplanes bombed a populated house belonging to the Abu Sidra family in Nuseirat Camp 2, in the vicinity of Murad al-Tala’a Mosque in the central Gaza Strip, which led to the killing and wounding of a number of citizens, while the search is still ongoing for missing persons.

The occupation targeted a house belonging to the Abu Jasser family in the Al-Alami area of ​​Jabalia camp in the central Gaza Strip, which led to the killing of 4 citizens and the injury of others who were transferred to Kamal Adwan Hospital in the camp.

Three citizens were killed and others were injured when the occupation warplanes bombed the Batran family home in the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip. The occupation warplanes also targeted a populated house in the vicinity of the Martyrs’ Roundabout in the camp.

To the south, the occupation forces blew up residential neighborhoods west of Rafah city, coinciding with the occupation artillery shelling of the eastern areas of Khan Yunis city.

Wafa said that ambulance crews transferred a dead person who was targeted by an occupation drone while riding a bicycle on Street 5, north of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, to Nasser Hospital.

The Israeli forces have continued their aggression by land, sea and air on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, which has resulted in the killing of 38,848 citizens and the injury of 89,459 others, while thousands of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and ambulance and civil defense crews cannot reach them.