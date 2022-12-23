If a citizen causes damage to someone else’s property, he must compensate it, China does it without paying any tariffs

It took some time but she got there too. Let’s talk about Chinathe most populous Asian giant in the world, billions of people forced into a strange regime which in words calls itself a communist and in practice allows the creation of the caste of millionaires while the majority of the population is poor and deprived of freedom.

And nothing is better to understand her political incompetence than to observe how anti-Covid policies have developed. In the meantime, let’s start with a fundamental point: the Covid – 19 pandemic was born in China in the famous

Wuhan fish marketthe cursed city that incubated the worldwide contagion.

It was born in China because the hygienic conditions of that people are very bad and in fact it had also spread pandemics in the past. then thebarbaric custom of eating raw meat did the rest, despite warnings from WHO. Furthermore, the origin of the virus is not even well clarified because the “fish market” is 800 meters from the world’s largest virology research center on viruses almost identical to Covid, obtained from those of birds, such as bats.

At the very least, therefore, China should repair the immense damage at a global level. As it turns out alone Donald Trumpas US president, demanded compensation measures and even an American federal state has “sued” China but of course nothing has changed and it still remains a global danger.

The policy of initial containment could have made sense, as indeed also in Italy, if new beds had been created in intensive care and in any case waiting for a vaccine.

But once the drug arrives there health policyaccording to the world’s leading virologists, it had to be reversed, that is to spread the virus to “naturally” vaccinate even those who had not done so voluntarily and then try to make the disease become endemic and less serious.

Which has happened in almost all the world except in obtuse regimes like the Chinese one. Therefore, while the virus has been becoming endemic in the West for a couple of years, the exact opposite has happened in China with the “zero cases” policy, because it is normal for a regime to think of forcibly isolating billions of people from the rest of the world, which is obviously impossible and in fact when the Beijing alone noticed it last week they tried to reverse the course: countermand comrades!, it is really the case to say.

Too bad, however, that by now it was useless to close the stable because the red oxen had already escaped. Indeed Beijing realized that Western policy was the right one and awkwardly tried to imitate it. It is a pity that now China – for the second time – is once again a global danger because now with the “free all” Covid is exploding again among poorly vaccinated people – the Chinese vaccine is in fact very poor – and therefore the entire population is becoming a formidable generator of variants that will “give away” in a short time, like the first time, to the whole world.

Hospitals are collapsing and China doesn’t know, a second time, how to handle the emergency. Naturally politicians are afraid to blame China with which everyone maintains commercial relations and the WHO devastatingly managed by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus who with the pandemic has combined all sorts of things this time puts his hands forward saying that the danger is very great.

In short, while if a private citizen involuntarily causes damage to other people’s property he must compensate it, China that almost destroyed the world with impunity and is now trying again without paying any tariffs.

