from Antonella Sparvoli

They are generally benign but should be reported to the ophthalmologist especially if accompanied by luminous flashes: they are mentioned in the insert on the newsstand free Thursday with the Courier

We are publishing a preview of an article in the new Corriere Salute. You can read the full text on the free issue on newsstands Thursday 7 October or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera

Many people, especially after middle age, happen to see what are commonly called in their field of vision flying flies. At the first annoyance caused by these floaters that appear to be on the ocular surface but that there is no way to eliminate by rubbing the eyes and even less by cleaning the glasses, then worry takes over. Fortunately, in most cases it is a benign phenomenon, but that is always good not to underestimate why it could be the alarm bell of a retinal detachment.

What are they?



The “flying flies”, or, more correctly, floaters, are a typical sign of alterations of the vitreous body, the gelatinous, transparent and colorless mass similar to raw egg white, which fills the eyeball and interposed between the lens and the retina. These mobile bodies move when we move our eyes and appear more frequently during the hot season when the chances of undergoing dehydration phenomena that can also affect the eye are greater. The consequence is the formation of small thickenings that are slightly less transparent and float in the vitreous liquid, casting shadows on the retina explains Paolo Vinciguerra, director of the Eye Center of the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano (Milan) and full professor of Ophthalmology at Humanitas University.

You can continue reading the article in Corriere Salute on newsstands for free on Thursday 7 October or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.