It can have a variety of repercussions on the vertebrae, intervertebral discs and muscles, and sometimes on the spinal nerves. It is discussed in the Corriere Salute on newsstands on Thursday 7 April

The first thought after a rear-end car collision usually goes to the fateful one flick. There are fears for the consequences of the trauma and often, at the same time, we ask ourselves how to behave for any insurance compensation. And this second element, together with psychological and physical factors, explains why the prognosis is so variable from one individual to another and why three months after the accident, only 50 per cent of the injured recover completely. See also Covid, Ecdc: "Italy today does not worry"

What is meant by whiplash?



Whiplash is a mechanism of damage that can have a series of repercussions on vertebrae and intervertebral discs, muscles of the cervical spine and sometimes even on spinal nerves – he explains Marco Minetto, associate professor in Physical and Rehabilitative Medicine at the University of Turin at the Molinette Hospital -. It typically occurs following rear-end car rear-end collisions, but it can also occur during contact sport or other accidents. Contrary to what many think, whiplash is not simply a sharp movement of the head that first extends excessively backwards and then flexes forward. The real problem is what happens in the first hundred milliseconds of impactin which the cervical spine assumes an abnormal “S” shape due to excessive extension of the lower cervical vertebrae and relative flexion of the upper cervical vertebrae.

What are the consequences?



There is no whiplash disease, rather there are so-called musculoskeletal disorders associated with whiplash, which can cause various symptoms. The main ones are pain, rigidity and limitation of movements, which in some cases are associated with other disorders such as headache, dizziness and nausea. Fifty percent of patients, with adequate treatment, recover permanently within three months. For others, healing times are lengthened. See also The European disability card is launched How it works and who can ask for it

