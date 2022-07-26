from Elena Meli

There are five known types of infections: A, B, C, D, E. Sometimes they go silent for a long time but can lead to major problems if left untreated. It talks about it in the insert on newsstands Thursday 28 July, free with the Corriere

an alphabet that stops at E, of just five letters. Not for this less important to know him, because each letter corresponds to a virus that threatens liver health with hepatitis that inflames it and compromises its functions, paving the way for diseases such as cirrhosis or liver cancer. Also for this reason the Italian Association for the Study of the Liver (Aisf) and the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit), on the occasion of the World Hepatitis Day which is celebrated on July 28they called to the need for enhance the prevention of hepatitis B, improve screening for hepatitis C and facilitate access to treatment soon approving the new one in Italy too Delta hepatitis drug, which already has the green light from the European Medicines Agency. These are the three letters that worry most because the B, C and Delta viruses often do not give major symptoms at the time of acute infection, but they can generate chronic hepatitis which permanently damages liver cells causing cirrhosis, in which inflammation due to infection gradually causes liver tissue to become fibrotic, like that of scars, and to lose its functions.