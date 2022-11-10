from Maria Giovanna Faiella

A screening conducted with age-appropriate means allows amblyopia to be detected very early. We talk about it on the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere on Thursday 10 November

To find out in time amblyopia, that is, the laziness of one eye over the other, there are those who have come up with a game. In fact, from March 2021 to May 2022, the Lazy eye – amblyopia & refractive vices project took place in Milan, promoted by the Buzzi Foundation in collaboration with the Ophthalmology department of the Buzzi Children’s Hospital, Lions Milan, Municipality (through the ) and Metro 5, which made space available at the stop near the hospital. More than 4,000 families and 93 preschools from the Municipality of Milan were involved. On average, 25 percent of the children participated. See also Cold in summer: how to catch it and why it is (still) so widespread

The test The approximately one thousand vision assessment tests, carried out by graduate orthoptists, revealed problems of visual function with the need for further study in almost 30% of cases. To identify the lazy eye, a game was proposed to evaluate the visual function of children, divided into phases: first the monocular vision was tested, then the binocular collaboration, finally an examination of the normal pupil refraction was performed. The game ends with the delivery of a report card: green if everything is ok (in about 71 percent of cases); yellow in case of non-urgent minor pathologies, to be checked with the ophthalmologist or your pediatrician (about 19 percent of cases); red which indicates more serious pathologies, therefore an eye examination is scheduled at the Buzzi hospital (about 9.7 per cent).

