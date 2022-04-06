Of Elena Meli

Over the past two years the increased time spent between the kitchen and living room has made the air worse. Here’s how to fix it. It is discussed in the Corriere Salute on newsstands on Thursday 7 March

The air is bad at home. For two years, as a result of the pandemic, domestic rooms have become office, school, meeting room from time to time and we have spent even more time than usual between kitchen and living room, sharing often confined spaces with family members. The result that thethe air became heavy: if before the pandemic indoor pollution was a significant problem for premises and offices, now especially the atmosphere in our apartments is particularly unbreathable. This is underlined by a research by Texas A&M University for which parameters such as fine particulate matter and volatile organic compounds (Voc) were measured in the homes and offices of some volunteers in spring 2019: the analyzes were repeated between June and September 2020, in full pandemic, and show how the domestic air has deteriorated dramatically and today it is dirtier than that of the offices. Fine particulate matter, for example, was higher than the limits set for work environments and so symptoms such as itchy and dry eyes, dry or irritated skin and stuffy nose were reported more frequently during the period of work from home than in months. pre-Covid spent in the office. a pilot survey, therefore on a few people and with preliminary data, but very likely that it reflects a real situation because, as underlined Alessandro Mianipresident of the Italian Society of Environmental Medicine (Sima), unlike the office, the home cooks and in general the use of cleaning products is more abundant. See also Covid Italy, doctors: "Close stadiums and reduce shows"

The only detrimental element of the office air is the greater presence of photocopiers and printers that emit ozone, toner powders, VOCs, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons; however, many have these tools in their own apartment as well. Furthermore, even before the pandemic we spent 70-90 percent of our time indoors, where the concentration of pollutants is estimated to be five times higher than in open spaces: now the amount of indoor time has grown and these hours have elapsed between four walls mostly we pass them right at home. This is why the quality of the domestic air is decisive for health.

