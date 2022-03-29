Of Cristina Marrone

How to give your best at the right time without being overwhelmed by anxiety and distractions. We talk about it in the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere della Sera on Thursday 31 March

We are publishing a preview of an article in the new Corriere Salute. You can read the full text on the issue at newsstands for free on Thursday 31 March together with Corriere della Sera or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.

Stay focused throughout the race, clear your mind of unnecessary thoughts, calculate all possible variables in a few fractions of a second. Getting the best results at a competitive level, but also in everyday work and school, not only a matter of muscles and diet, the mental aspect that, at very high levels, can really make a difference, counts a lot. To get to a gold medal at the Olympics or to win a Grand Slam in tennis, mental strength is an essential ingredient. This is why more and more athletes are turning to a mental coach to achieve a mental preparation which, combined with physical training, contributes to achieving the set goals. See also Italian psoriasis alliance presented: Apiafco, Adoi, SIDeMaST and Salutequità launch call to action

Coaching is not about motivating people by constantly being by their side, otherwise the coach should always be there. Rather, coaching helps to frame the right goals, to manage emotions, to recognize the danger of problematic situations such as anxiety or distraction, and to implement a series of techniques to return to focus on the event, evaluating situations in an objective and detached explains Alberto Biffi, professor of coaching at Bocconi University in Milan at Bocconi Sport: The coach is not a psychologist, he does not dig into childhood trauma or the intimate sphere. The sessions can be even only 4-6, the time to frame a single problem such as a competition or an exam at the University, and find the way to solve it, up to the autonomy and greater responsibility of the client. Scientific research, mostly carried out in the sports field, has demonstrated the effectiveness of coaching.

You can continue reading the article in Corriere Salute on newsstands for free on Thursday 31 March together with Corriere della Sera or in Pdf in the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera. See also Items To Alleviate Your Smoking Experience