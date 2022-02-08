from Elena Meli

A women’s worry? Not really: the tangle of capillaries clearly visible on the legs is not just an aesthetic problem that leads many to eliminate all the skirts from the wardrobe. First, because it does not only affect women: according to a review of studies on the subject, conducted some time ago by researchers at the University of Michigan from Ann Arbor, the prevalence of varicose veins can reach up to 76 percent over the course of life. of a woman, but the problem is certainly not unknown to the male sex as the estimated prevalence reaches 56 percent. Men may pay less attention to it and only worry about it when the capillaries have already become varicose veins, that is, very dilated, tortuous, swollen and raised veins on the skin, but they are not immune to it. See also Bracco among the protagonists of the Health Week at Expo Dubai

And underestimating the problem is a big deal because “having capillaries” or varicose veins is the indicator of a circulation disorder and as such should not be neglected. It is in fact the first sign of chronic venous disease, a condition in which the return of venous blood, rich in carbon dioxide, to the heart is more difficult than it should be because capillaries, venules and leg veins dilate permanently, thus gradually becoming more and more evident under the skin. As Alessia Dossena, vascular surgeon and head of Vein & Derma Clinic of the Institute of Care of the City of Pavia explains, “The clearly visible capillaries can be the tip of the iceberg of a circulatory problem that can then lead to disorders and even serious complications (yes see side, ed). In the lower limbs the venous circulation that brings the blood back to the heart must travel a longer path than any other part of the body, moreover working against the force of gravity: all this involves a greater effort to push the blood from the legs towards the trunk. To do this, we use the pump effect of the foot and calf muscles: when we walk, pressing on the ground causes the blood to be squeezed rhythmically from the peripheral tissues towards the heart. Furthermore, in the venous vessels there are dovetail valves that allow the blood to rise but block its downward relapse. See also Stop outdoor masks, Pregliasco says yes: "Situation improves"

When the vessels dilate, as happens in the case of varicose veins, these valves are no longer able to oppose the reflux of blood which therefore stagnates in the peripheral vessels. It is like a tree on the contrary, in which the flow goes from the twigs to the trunk: when for any reason the blood goes back downwards, even the collateral vessels gradually wear out and dilate ». Thus the capillaries become visible like a bluish-red spider web on the skin, then over time the larger caliber venules and therefore the veins can also swell; when the stagnation of blood becomes consistent, the dilated and gnarled vessels literally touch each other with the hand.