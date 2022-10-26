from Chiara Daina

Lack of continuity in vaccination programs can affect levels of protection. We talk about it on the Corriere Salute on newsstands for free with the Corriere on Thursday 27 October

If due to the restrictions caused by Covid or any other unforeseen event a child should have skipped the recall of a vaccine included in the pediatric calendar national, or should not have completed the basic cycle of prophylaxis, you can make up the appointment by booking at the ASL vaccination center (even different from that of residence in case of temporary transfer to another city or region). You can proceed either by phone or by email (contact details are on the company website). In some regions, such as Tuscany, there are pediatricians of free choice who carry out vaccinations in their studies.

What happens if the time intervals between doses are not respected?

The answer may change depending on the type of vaccination that was skipped. Let’s start with the hexavalent vaccine against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, poliomyelitis, type B haemophilus, hepatitis B, mandatory by law: in the first year of a child’s life, three doses must be administered, in the third, fifth and eleventh month, to complete the primary cycle. If the delay in inoculation between the first and second dose or between the second and third dose is between 2 and 6 weeks, the cycle should not be restarted. The child, however, during the delay will have a greater risk of getting sick because his immune system is not strong enough to respond to aggression by the microorganisms against which the vaccine is directed – explains Giancarlo Icardi, Professor of Hygiene at the University of Genoa and coordinator of the vaccines area of ​​the Italian Hygiene Society -. If you wait more than a year between one appointment and the next, it is necessary to consult with your pediatrician, who will evaluate whether to repeat the doses already made or if it is sufficient to recover only the missing one if, for example, the child has already contracted the disease naturally.