from Elena Meli

Hypertension does not give symptoms but the negative effects are manifested on the whole organism and the stiffening of the blood vessels can favor the onset of dementia. It talks about it in the free newsstand insert on Thursday with the Courier

We are publishing a preview of an article in the new Corriere Salute. You can read the full text on the issue at newsstands for free on Thursday 19 May or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.



Twenty, twenty five, even thirty years spent with high blood pressure. Maybe at the beginning only at the limit, but slowly it rises, often without knowing it or putting a barrier on it with therapies. After three decades with blood vessels under pressure, however, the brain is no longer the same: the white matter, that is, the part that contains nerve fibers, has an abnormal volume and reduced blood flow within it. This was demonstrated by American researchers from the National Institute of Aging in Baltimore, after following from 1985 to 2016 over 800 people between 18 and 30: in this time the participants were visited up to 8 times recording their blood pressure, then in the last checkup, 25 or 30 years after entering the study, they also underwent an MRI of the brain. The data collected, published on Jama Network Open, show that having moderate or elevated blood pressure for decades changes the brain, especially if the upward trend over the years; This is a bad thing because, according to the authors, the fifty-sixty-year-olds who at the end of the survey recorded an abnormal volume of white matter also have a greater risk of suffering from cognitive disturbances.

See also Myelodysplasias, the drug that improves the lives of patients arrives Those who followed antihypertensive therapies fared a little better, because although he found himself with an irregular volume of white matter, he did not show alterations in the cerebral blood flow, an element that gives hope to be able to avoid at least in part cognitive deficits in the third age; certainly to leave the high blood pressure free one year after another is definitely bad for the brain. The sword of Damocles of dementia could prove to be the right key to convince even the most reluctant to measure their blood pressure and take countermeasures to keep it under control because, as Claudio Borghi, director of the Hypertension Center of the S. Ursola University Hospital in Bologna, observes people fear cognitive deficits most of all, because they know that then the quality of life will never be the same and they could lose autonomy. A terrifying possibility: when they discover that they are hypertensive, the first question of many patients is “Doctor, will I get Alzheimer’s?”. See also Why is Novavax rated safer than mRna vaccines? Does it work against Omicron? Questions and answers

You can continue reading the article on the Health Courier on newsstands for free on Thursday 19 May or in Pdf on the Digital Edition of Corriere della Sera.