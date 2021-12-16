from Cesare Peccarisi

This is indicated by a research with magnetic resonance that analyzed the activation of specific brain areas. It talks about it in the insert on newsstands Thursday 9 December free with the Corriere della Sera

Caregiver is the English term for caring for a sick person or a person who is no longer autonomous such as an elder. But it is the grandparents who are the best caregivers of children, and in many societies their involvement has always been synonymous with well-being for the little ones, an advantage that with the thinning out of the patriarchal family in modern society has been lost. The Covid pandemic, which separated the two generations, depriving the elderly of an important life stimulus from a cognitive and emotional point of view and the children of an authoritative psychological reference that goes beyond the parents, gave the final blow to this bond.

The little ones thus lost the opportunity to better structure their personality with the help of their grandparents and to this was added the downgrading of the school to Dad with the lack of contact, as well as with their classmates, even with another important figure for their growth such as the teacher. With the obsessiveness typical of childhood, children are however more attentive to anti-Covid rules than grandparents who tend to get carried away by affection in order to stay close to their grandchildren in the uncertainty of not being able to attend them as before. An uncertainty accentuated by age and loneliness that lockdown and social distancing have exacerbated by deleting occasions for domestic encounters such as parties and consolidated rituals, such as telling grandchildren fairy tales before going to sleep, teaching them to make cakes and, if mom and dad are at work, playing with them or helping them with their homework.

