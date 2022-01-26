from Vera Martinella

In the coming months, many may find they have cancer and will have to undergo more invasive treatments. It talks about it in the insert at the newsstand

Over four million invitations and two and a half million fewer screening tests in 2020 than in 2019, which translates into five months late for cervical cancer screening, four and a half months for breast cancer and five and a half months for colorectal cancer. The data relating to skipped examinations and delays accumulated due to the Covid-19 pandemic is provided by the official report of the National Screening Observatory (Ons) which frames the damage caused in terms of cancer prevention. Numbers that are likely to reveal themselves a socio-health tsunami. The danger on the horizon, in fact, is that of having an increase in the number of patients in the coming months or years whose cancer will be diagnosed late with the consequence that they will be needed. more invasive therapeutic interventions and heavy and with less chance of healing and healing. This in turn will lead to greater socio-health costs and human suffering, with an increase in deaths from cancer as an indirect cause of the virus. See also Carnival parades in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo postponed to April

Slow shooting “In March and April 2020, when the Covid emergency exploded and the activity in hospitals was” rationalized “, screening was suspended and even in the following months the recovery was slow – he explains Paola Mantellini, director of the ONS -. The survey conducted by the ONS quantified the delay accumulated in 2020 compared to 2019 in terms of invitations, tests and standard months. The reduction in examinations was 45.5% for colorectal screening, 43.4% for cervical screening, and 37.6% for mammograms. They have also been valued missed diagnoses: over 3,300 for breast cancer, about 1,300 for colorectal (and 7,474 fewer advanced adenomas) and 2,782 precancerous lesions of the uterine cervix “.