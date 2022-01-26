from Elena Meli

The eating habits of childhood (starting with breastfeeding), the physical activity practiced in youth and the education received protect against many pathologies decades later. It talks about it in the insert on newsstands Thursday 27 January

Aging well begins with the cradle. Indeed, even earlier: even the health conditions of our mother before and during pregnancy are decisive for what will become of us as old people. The probability of several future ailments, in fact, is decided in large part by very small ones, in the first thousand days ranging from conception to about two years of life. This was explained by the experts recently gathered for the Healthy Aging Week 2021 organized by the Ferrero Foundation, dedicated to living a third age in health and well-being. In order for this to be possible, it seems that not only the intervention of geriatricians is needed, but also of pediatricians and gynecologists since in those first thousand days we play about 70 percent of future health explained Sergio Pecorelli, president of the Lorenzini Foundation in Milan – New York.

Mom’s stress The “programming” of the fetus depends on the maternal behaviors: the environment in which gestation is experienced turns on or off the different genes and this has an impact on the probability of undergoing numerous chronic diseases. The stress of the mother, for example, is a very important factor for the child’s health even decades later, says Pecorelli. For example, researchers from the University of California at Los Angeles have shown that just the stress experienced by the mother before and during pregnancy is associated with a tendency of the cells and tissues of the offspring to age more rapidly: telomeres, the caps that close chromosomes and shorten as the cell ages, are shorter in the children of women under pressure.