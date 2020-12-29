Highlights: Vaccine will also affect variants in South Africa and UK

63% of Corona’s total active cases from 5 states

55 percent of deaths from Corona occurred in the 60 or older age group

new Delhi

Amid the wait for the Corona vaccine, the government has said that the vaccine will also work against new variants found in the UK and South Africa. The Health Ministry said in its press conference that there have been 6 cases of new variants of Corona virus in India which are a matter of concern. However, we were already anticipating this and we are ready for it.

Vaccine will also affect variants in South Africa and UK

Prof. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor (PSA), Government of India said- ‘The Corona vaccine will also work against variants found in the UK and South Africa. There is no evidence that the current vaccine will fail to protect them from these corona variants. ‘

63% of active cases from 5 states

Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said- ‘More than 60 percent of the total active cases of the country are from 5 states and union territories. About 24 per cent of the cases are in Kerala, 21 per cent in Maharashtra, more than 5 per cent in West Bengal, about 5 per cent in Uttar Pradesh and 4.83 per cent in Chhattisgarh.

55 percent of deaths in the age group of 60 or above

The Health Ministry stated in its press conference that after about 6 months, Corona has fewer than 17,000 new cases daily. The figure of daily deaths after 6 months is also less than 300. This is a historic achievement. In addition, 55 percent of deaths occurred in the age group of 60 or more. 70% of the total deaths due to corona infection are male.

52% of cases in the age group of 18-44

The Ministry of Health said that 63% of total cases of Kovid-19 in India were reported in males while 37% of females were infected. Of the total deaths from Kovid-19, 45 per cent are under 60 years of age. The Health Ministry said that 52 per cent cases of Kovid-19 reported so far were found in people aged 18-44.