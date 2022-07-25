On the blog The arcinapoletanoPietro Treccagnoli comments on the exaggerated reaction of the inhabitants of Massa Lubrense, on the comment of Concita De Gregorio

Continue to discuss the sentence pronounced by the reporter Concita De Gregoriowhich according to many would have denigrated Massa Lubrense and his hotel management School, in a simile made about Mario Draghi.

In the episode aired on Wednesday 20 July, by “In Onda”, on La7the presenter with David Parenzo referring to the speech to the Senate, he defined the resigning Mario Draghi “a chair holder at Harvard in charge of substituting the hotelier in Massa Lubrense“.

The reaction of public opinion was immediate, as also reported Pietro Treccagnoliin L’arcinapoletano, of 23 July: “Open heaven. Like fighting robins, the keyboard warriors pounced on her that, realizing the gaffe she had already apologized live, because the joke, let’s face it, would never end up in Woody Allen’s repertoire or even in Maurizio Crozza’s. But in the fabulous world of social media they were all already stationed and the carpet bombing started immediately with twittering tweets in curare and posts dipped in cyanide, multiplied by days, because the majesty of the charming town on the coast had been harmed (how beautiful it really is, let’s not joke; and, among other things, , hoteliers are very often institutes of qualifying professional training) “.

The journalist, despite having apologized live, as Treccagnoli quotes, sparked the comments of the Neapolitans and their outbursts: “I don’t want to be a lawyer for the reckless and in any case excellent De Gregorio: she knows how to defend herself and can easily ignore the insults and teased him. It must be said, however, that too many Neapolitans have lost yet another opportunity to remain silent, to ignore clichés and prove to be the gentlemen they claim to be. We have not yet learned to let platitudes slip on us. Any occasion is good to give vent to our touchiness. It is an obsession from which we cannot free ourselves. I wonder: but if instead of Massa Lubrense (where there is no hotel institute, by the way) De Gregorio had mentioned Jesolo or Aci Trezza, Bordighera or Alghero or Otranto, there would have been the same outcry by of Venetians, Sicilians, Ligurians, Sardinians or Apulians? I highly doubt it. We, on the other hand, incurable Calimeri (“They all have it with me because I’m small and black”) immediately bring up the most worn-out southernism of amateur antique dealers. We begin to squawk like the geese of the Capitol when they hear the Brenno Gauls approaching. Giacomo Leopardi was right when in the “New Believers” our provincialism was mazzolia which always pushes us to arm ourselves in defense of our macaroni “.



