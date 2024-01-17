There CNN aired a video showing a Hamas terrorist beheading two Israelis on October 7. This was reported by Haaretz, according to which the images were taken by a security camera at the Nir Oz kibbutz and were given to CNN by an Israeli source.

Hamas leaders will not leave Gaza: “It will be victory or martyrdom”

Meanwhile, a Hamas source in Beirut told Dpa that Hamas leaders will not leave the Gaza Strip voluntarily, in anticipation of an increase in the number of Israeli soldiers in the Palestinian enclave. “It will be victory or martyrdom,” the source said. The Gaza Strip is the land of the Palestinians and Hamas, he said, adding that the blood of the group's leaders is not worth more than that of the population.

Eliminating the leaders of Hamas in the Palestinian enclave is one of the most important objectives of the retaliation that Israel is carrying out for the attack suffered on 7 October. Hamas leaders are believed to be mostly hidden in the dense network of tunnels built in the Gaza Strip and this poses a major challenge to the Israeli military. The number one target is Yehya al-Sinwar, head of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.