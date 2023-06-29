Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/

06/28/2023 – 22:05

Share



The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will meet this Thursday, the 29th, with the First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, at the Planalto Palace, at 9:30 am. The Farm did not disclose the theme of the meeting. The highlight of the minister’s agenda is the meeting of the National Monetary Council (CMN), at 3 pm, where discussions are expected on changing the inflation targeting regime from calendar year to continuous and the 2026 inflation target.

In the morning, in addition to the meeting with Janja, Haddad receives at the ministry’s headquarters, at 11 am, the Secretary for Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Policies and Economic Affairs of the Ministry of Planning and Budget, Sérgio Firpo. At 5 pm, the Minister participates, virtually, in a meeting prior to the Itaipu Board of Directors meeting.























